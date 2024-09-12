Until Dawn system requirements are here, and support for ultrawide and Dualsense haptics are in
The choice-driven horror slasher hits PC in early October.
PlayStation exclusive Until Dawn is making the jump to PC next month, a little short of a decade after its PS4 debut. It's a branching horror story about a group of young people stuck in an awful situation in a remote locale, an evergreen setting for horror of the slasher variety. Sony released some details about its PC version today, which will release at the same time as a revamped PS5 version, and the good news is that PC support hasn't been an afterthought.
Nvidia DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3 upscaling support will help the port sing, and ultrawide support means a greater amount of gratuitous gore on-screen at once. It'll please ultrawide zealots to know that not only 21:9, but 32:9 aspect ratios are supported, but there's also the option to run it in "free" aspect ratio mode. In other words, aspect ratio radicals needn't worry about any annoying black bars.
Other PC benefits include ray-traced shadows, reflections and ambient occlusion, and if you happen to have a DualSense at hand you'll be able to enjoy all the fancy haptics; adaptive triggers will simulate the discharge of firearms, and uncanny pulses will simulate (often waning) heartbeats. The framerate will be uncapped too.
Here are the system requirements:
Minimum
Average performance: 720p @ 30fps
Processor: Intel Core i7 4790K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (or similar processor)
Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1660 / Radeon RX 470 (or equivalent with 6GB VRAM)
Memory: 8GB RAM
Storage: 70GB on SSD
Recommended
Average performance: 1080P @ 60 FPS
Processor: Intel Core i5 8600 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600XT
Memory: 16GB RAM
Storage: 70GB on SSD
High
Average performance: 1440p @ 60FPS / 4K @ 30FPS
Processor: Intel Core i5 8600 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6800XT
Memory: 16GB RAM
Storage: 70GB on NVMe
Ultra
Average performance: 4K @ 60FPS
Processor: Intel Core i7 11700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6900XT
Memory: 16GB RAM
Storage: 70GB on SSD
Until Dawn is the work of Supermassive Games, which also developed The Quarry, the Dark Moon Pictures series, and—rather unexpectedly—is developing the next instalment in the Little Nightmares series (which I recently played and enjoyed). As for this modern remaster, that's the work of Ballistic Moon, which was recently hit with a deep round of layoffs.
Ahead of Until Dawn's move to PC another Sony exclusive will make the jump, in the form of forlorn 'n' angry dad simulator God of War Ragnarok.
Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.