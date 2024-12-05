The Outlast Trials' new content update gets a December release date and spooky new story trailer

They say friends make everything better, and players of The Outlast Trials have been figuring out that's even true of Cold War-style brainwashing experiments in co-op horror missions that PC Gamer news writer Ellie Gould called sickeningly good. Those similarly gluttonous for punishment can rejoice, as today’s PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted debuted a spooky new trailer teasing a new storyline.

The update, Project Breach, involves an escaped test subject that seems to offer some hope of escape—or so she says. Naturally the sickos in charge of all that brainwashing are after her, chasing her through her hiding spots in the facility walls and above the ceilings. Everything is suitably grimy and blood-splattered, with the reveal of a December 10 release date at the end capping things off.

(Image credit: Red Barrels)

Outlast Trials players have been anticipating a meaty content update for awhile, but there have been some extenuating circumstances for developer Red Barrels; a cybersecurity incident left it behind schedule and trying to appease players with an updated roadmap. It seems like things are back on track though, with this release and season 2 leading up to a festive Winter Kills event at the end of the year.

The trailer doesn't elaborate on what gameplay twists players can expect from the new project, but past updates with the same naming convention (Project Geister and Project Lupara) have been pretty wide in scope, adding new modes and overhauling systems alongside story content. Either way, we've already got some tantalizing story breadcrumbs to tide us over until December 10, and you can hit up The Outlast Trials website and Red Barrels’ Twitter for more.