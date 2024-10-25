Silent Hill 2's new patch fixes its last patch in possible meta commentary on recursive horror
Patch 1.05 fixes the issues caused by patch 1.04, in a real lady-who-swallowed-a-fly kind of situation.
Remember the Silent Hill 2 remake's 1.04 patch? The one that nerfed James' wide array of wizardly powers like matter-phasing and teleportation? Well, it turns out that in addition to severing our protagonist's connection to the arcane, it also severed some players' ability to, ah, complete Silent Hill 2. It introduced a bug that afflicted players who loaded a save in the Labyrinth area that would essentially block off further progression.
Which is not great. Fortunately, Bloober Team was pretty quick on the draw: The studio has released a new hotfix for the game just a few days later. Patch 1.05 is out now, and has "implemented a fix by adding a safeguard that forces proper activation of the necessary triggers" for anyone loading up a save in the Labyrinth, "ensuring smooth progression moving forward."
But also, you'll now be able to sync that save across multiple devices: Your Steam Decks, desktops, laptops, and whatever else you can install Steam on. Bloober has flipped on the Steam Cloud switch, meaning your saves will now port across devices. Notionally, that 1.04 patch improved the game's performance on Deck, where the game was pretty much unplayable when I booted it up at launch. That might make the feature a bit more immediately useful to those of us who own Valve's portable.
Then again, having just fired up the game on my own Deck, I think SH2 might need a few more patches before I feel comfortable calling it 'playable' on the handheld.
Anyway, I'm glad to see Bloober responding promptly to issues with the game. The Silent Hill 2 remake has gone down a lot better than even I—who had a good time with a preview—would have expected. In PCG's Silent Hill 2 review, Kerry Brunskill called it a "fun but flawed take on a flawless gem," scoring it 78%. Of course, that was before Bloober patched out the teleporting. Maybe it'd be higher now. Or lower? Tough to say.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.