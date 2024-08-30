Shinji Mikami doesn't think the world needs another Dino Crisis, 'that's been kind of nailed down by Monster Hunter in recent years'

The creator of Resident Evil and Dino Crisis, Shinji Mikami, recently revealed that he doesn't quite understand all the excitement that fans still have for a new Dino Crisis, pointing out that there are some pretty great alternatives currently available for players to enjoy.

The last Dino Crisis was released all the way back in 2003, but in the last few years, some players have joined forces to show off a fan remake, which is still just a work in progress. Unfortunately, this is probably the closest we'll get to another Dino Crisis game, as even its creator isn't quite sure what the use of another one is.

"I'm very surprised to hear that," Mikami says in an interview with Eurogamer. "The awesomeness of dinosaurs and the stuff you can do with dinosaurs have been kind of really nailed down by Monster Hunter in recent years.

"So even if I were to decide to make a remake or a new version of Dino Crisis, I don't really feel like there's a whole lot of space for that kind of game right now, just since Monster Hunter has become such a big game. But yeah, it is surprising."

While there's always enough space for more than one dinosaur game, Mikami is right in noting just how successful Monster Hunter has become. There was a 10-hour queue to play the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds game at Gamescom, which just goes to show how mainstream this series is now.

But Capcom wasn't just making waves on the Gamescom show floor; the developer also put significant effort into building up hype around Monster Hunter Wilds online. During the showcase, there were a few Monster Hunter Wilds livestreams that drip-fed bits of information to eager players.

One exciting bit of news that came out of this was that Monster Hunter Wilds would be dropping gendered armour. This means that everyone has access to any kind of outfit they want. Crafting new armour and weapons from monster parts is key to Monster Hunters loop, so it's great that players have a bit more choice in the matter now. But while Monster Hunter is certainly picking up, I don't see why Dino Crisis has to sit in the wings.