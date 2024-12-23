Here's 22 good games that cost $1 or less in the 2024 winter game sales

The winter sales are upon us once more: that yearly festival wherein we all unite in the warmth and splendor of substantial discounts. As always, we've put together our roundup of the best Steam Winter Sale deals, but I'm here to provide for a different sort of salesgoer—the kind of dealseeker who wants the absolute most game for the absolute minimum cost. Like, say, a dollar or less.

For those of you seeking to stuff your game library's stockings while spending as little as possible, I've assembled a list of excellent games currently on sale for up to—but no more than—$0.99 USD.

My goal here was to offer a broad sampler platter of gameplay flavors from different genres and eras: from puzzles to hack-and-slash RPGs to unsettling walking simulators. If you're craving a specific kind of game but want the cheapest possible scratch for that itch, or if you just want to try something new with a very low entry cost, you'll hopefully find something below.

Steam

Itch.io

Windowkill — An experimental twin-stick shooter taking place in multiple windows on your screen. Shoot the edges of your own shrinking window to resize it while enemies attack from windows of their own.

GOG

FEAR Platinum — The 2005 shooter that was brave enough to ask, "What if a spec ops shooter was kinda spooky?" Includes both expansion packs.

