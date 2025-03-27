'We want to increase the cost of silence': Hunt: Showdown 1896's latest update brings a new event, a massive list of bugfixes and a tougher challenge for stealthy players

News
By published

Quiet play has been 'undervalued' in the past.

A female druidic figure clutches a heart riven with thorns in Hunt: Showdown
(Image credit: Crytek)

Here's a double-barreled blast of news for Hunt: Showdown fans. Crytek just launched a massive patch for its grungy Victorian extraction shooter, which scatters an array of adjustments across most of the game and provides a long list of bug-fixes to boot. This coincides with the launch of a brand new in-game event that brings event-exclusive character traits and a whole new type of supply point.

We'll explore the neatly trimmed verges of the event first. Titled Garden of the Witch, it's themed around a clash between nature and industry with the introduction of new Hunters—the druidic Bruja duo and the metallically-minded Welders. "Each fights the Corruption with their own strengths," the update's Steam page explains. "The Brujas with organic mysticism, the Welders with industrial occult practices and fire."

Alongside these new hunters, the event brings back an assortment of traits (namely Blademancer, Corpse Seer and Gunrunner) from previous events for a limited time, while also adding a new type of supply point called 'rare supply'. Aside from the valuable rewards it contains, rare supply is distinguished by the fact it moves around, with rewards "appearing together at various locations and are marked by black canvas and with a unique map icon."

Naturally, the event also adds a bunch of new weapon and equipment variants. These include two shortened Mosin Nagant rifles named the Mosin Obrez Sharpeye and the Mosin Obrez Match, as well as an 1865 carbine modified with a silencer, and custom 1865 carbine subsonic ammo which brings "quieter gunshots" to match.

A female hunter wearing heavy camouflage with a rifle slung over her shoulder approaches a ramshackle wooden structure in Hunt: Showdown

(Image credit: Crytek)

On the subject of quieter gunshots, let's move on to the 2.3 patch. The headline change here is an adjustment to silencers, reducing their base damage by 10%. Crytek explains that it has "undervalued" the value of stealth previously, which seems odd considering noise has always played an enormous role in Hunt: Showdown. In any case, for update 2.3, Crytek says "we want to increase the cost of silence, and make sure the advantage it grants is counterbalanced appropriately."

Elsewhere, hand crossbow revive bolts have been removed completely. Crytek feels that revive bolts aren't "meeting our expectations" as things stand, though the developer will "continue exploring options" for more support-oriented items. Throwable weapons, meanwhile, have had their damage against AI enemies adjusted, making knives more effective against weaker enemies, and axes and spears are better against larger foes. And there's a wide array of more granular adjustments to things like traits, the arsenal meta, and audio.

Finally, there's that big ol' list of bugfixes. Players will no longer be pestered by bunnyhopping snipers, as Crytek has fixed an issue where "shooting while jumping resulted in 100% accuracy". Meanwhile, players can no longer accidentally ignite dead hunters by "touching them while on fire." By far my favourite fix, however is "Fixed an issue where Player A could appear to be killed by Player B even after Player B was already visually dead." Player B is always up to nonsense like that. About time someone put them in their place.

You can read the full patch notes here. Hunt Showdown's currently on a 50% discount as part of a broader sale on all things Crytek, so if you haven't checked out the game since its massive 1896 overhaul, now might be an opportune moment to do so.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Rick Lane
Contributor

Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in FPS
A female druidic figure clutches a heart riven with thorns in Hunt: Showdown
'We want to increase the cost of silence': Hunt: Showdown 1896's latest update brings a new event, a massive list of bugfixes and a tougher challenge for stealthy players
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Ogryn
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide adds a psychic horde murderzone mode and makes Ogryns even smashier
Starfield&#039;s companion robot giving a thumbs-up
Former Bethesda dev who quit Starfield to go solo says it's 'much less stressful as an indie' without daily meetings or 'office politics': it's 'very refreshing to just care about the game'
A crew of prospectors in Wildgate, featuring a robot, a rabbit man, and a small aquatic creature in a combination mech/aquarium.
Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime's new company is putting Sea of Thieves-style shenanigans in space with a new crew-based shooter
Team Fortress Spy being shocked
An FPS studio pulled its game from Steam after it got caught linking to malware disguised as a demo, but the dev insists it was actually the victim of a labyrinthine conspiracy
Neighbors Suburban Warfare screenshot a child aims a slingshot at a man from across a cul-de-sac.
A beta of backyard FPS Neighbors: Suburban Warfare is out now, and the balance discussion is hysterical: nerf trash can lids and children
Latest in News
A female druidic figure clutches a heart riven with thorns in Hunt: Showdown
'We want to increase the cost of silence': Hunt: Showdown 1896's latest update brings a new event, a massive list of bugfixes and a tougher challenge for stealthy players
It&#039;s ENA! From the free adventure Dream BBQ!
Mindbending free multimedia adventure ENA: Dream BBQ is out now, has activated all my neurons and opened my third eye
PC Gamer magazine issue 408 Doom: The Dark Ages
PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Doom: The Dark Ages
A gigantic terracotta sentinel made of living armor
Total War: Warhammer 3's army of Cathay has broken containment and is making its way to tabletop Warhammer at last
Two brightly colored stormtroopers dressed like Run-DMC stand in front of PAX Australia&#039;s WELCOME HOME banner.
Tickets for PAX Australia 2025 are on sale now
An Enshrouded player in a recreation of Erebor from The Lord of the Rings
Kings under the Mountain! 33 Enshrouded players spent 10,000 hours to recreate this iconic location from The Lord of the Rings
More about fps
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Ogryn

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide adds a psychic horde murderzone mode and makes Ogryns even smashier
Weapons from Counter-Strike 2

Five Ways to Get the Most Out of Your Counter-Strike 2 Inventory
It&#039;s ENA! From the free adventure Dream BBQ!

Mindbending free multimedia adventure ENA: Dream BBQ is out now, has activated all my neurons and opened my third eye
See more latest
Most Popular
It&#039;s ENA! From the free adventure Dream BBQ!
Mindbending free multimedia adventure ENA: Dream BBQ is out now, has activated all my neurons and opened my third eye
PC Gamer magazine issue 408 Doom: The Dark Ages
PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Doom: The Dark Ages
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, March 27
A gigantic terracotta sentinel made of living armor
Total War: Warhammer 3's army of Cathay has broken containment and is making its way to tabletop Warhammer at last
Two brightly colored stormtroopers dressed like Run-DMC stand in front of PAX Australia&#039;s WELCOME HOME banner.
Tickets for PAX Australia 2025 are on sale now
An Enshrouded player in a recreation of Erebor from The Lord of the Rings
Kings under the Mountain! 33 Enshrouded players spent 10,000 hours to recreate this iconic location from The Lord of the Rings
A mech awakens.
Mecha Break developer is considering unlocking all mechs following open beta feedback
Lara Croft Unified Art
Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics lays off 17 employees 'to better align our current business needs and the studio's future success'
A long bendy arm stealing money from people in a subway car
'You're a very long arm. You steal things. It's a comedy game,' explains developer of comedy game where you steal things with a very long arm
The heroes are attacked by monsters
Pillars of Eternity is getting turn-based combat to mark its 10th anniversary, and that means PC Gamer editors will soon be arguing about combat mechanics again