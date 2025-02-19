Ubisoft quietly changes Rainbow Six Siege character from New Zealand after people notice her birthday is the same date as the 2019 Christchurch mosque killings

YouTube Watch On

Following an uproar over the new Rainbow Six Siege operator Rauora, Ubisoft has quietly made a change to the character's biography, moving her date of birth from March 15 to May 11. The original birthdate coincided with two mass shootings at mosques that left 51 people dead and 89 others injured in Christchurch, New Zealand, the city where Rauora was born.

Rauora, real name Hāpai Iwini, seems like a fairly unremarkable Rainbow Six Siege character at first glance: Māori, excelled in the military, joined the New Zealand Special Air Service, plays semi-pro rugby, and serves as a volunteer firefighter when not deployed. But it was her birthday that drew immediate notice in the Ōtautahi/Christchurch subreddit.

"I've played the game since release and was so excited to see a Māori operator announcement today!" redditor Jugs_McBulge wrote. "But I have no clue what Ubisoft was thinking using March 15th as Rauora's birth date."

"Tbh it took me a solid minute to click to what this post is about and then... It's like oh God," glitcherious added.

"Yeah that's kind of fucked up," Silverwolffe wrote. "A swat officer from chch [Christchurch] on that date?"

The Christchurch mosque shootings, committed by a single shooter motivated by white supremacist and anti-immigrant beliefs, took place on March 15, 2019. The attack caused New Zealand to raise its terror threat level to "high" for the first time in the country's history; the shooter, who was apprehended alive, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, also a first for New Zealand. March 15 was subsequently selected by the United Nations as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, but the murders also had a more grotesque impact seen in things like user-made re-creations of the shooting in Roblox.

Image 1 of 2 Rauora's original date of birth - March 15 (Image credit: Ubisoft) Rauora's updated date of birth - May 11 (Image credit: Ubisoft)

There is of course debate about how exactly this particular date of birth was chosen for this particular character. Some on Reddit suspect it's a "joke" in extremely poor taste, or perhaps an anti-immigrant dog whistle, while others believe it's a simple of carelessness: Developers throwing in "important New Zealand stuff" and chucking in March 15 based on a vague recollection that it's an important date without bothering to check why.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whatever the reason, it's a mistake amplified by recent blunders like the use of a real-life historical reenactment group's flag in Assassin's Creed Shadows without permission, not to mention struggles with recent high-profile releases, game shutdowns, layoffs, and studio closures. I'm not convinced that anything nefarious is going on, but the selection of March 15 as the date of birth for a character from Christchurch at the very least speaks to a sloppiness at Ubisoft that simply shouldn't be happening, especially at a time when the company desperately needs a win, not stupid, self-inflicted injuries. It may be a simple coincidence—across Siege's 70+ operator roster, Ubi seemingly hasn't made a habit of choosing birthdays significant to a character's birthplace—but the game's wholehearted embrace of Rauora's identity puts an onus on the company to ensure it gets the details right.

Ubisoft hasn't commented on the change, or even acknowledged that it's happened, which seems to me like another unforced error. Being forthcoming about how something like this was allowed to occur (including whether there was any sort of ill intent behind it) and what's being done about it is a far better approach than simply staying mum and hoping nobody noticed, especially when plenty of people—not to mention the New Zealand Herald, the country's largest newspaper—very clearly did notice. I've reached out to Ubisoft for comment and will update if I receive a reply.