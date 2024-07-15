The Splitgate studio is teasing something new, and it sure looks like more Splitgate

Two years after announcing the end of updates for the "Halo with portals" shooter Splitgate, developer 1047 Games is teasing something new—and it looks a lot like Splitgate.

Splitgate is a free-to-play arena shooter in which, alongside the usual array of videogame firepower, every player in the game also has a portal gun that works just like the one in Portal. It launched to widespread acclaim in 2019, racking up more than 100,000 positive reviews on Steam, but in September 2022 developer 1047 Games announced it was time to move on to something new.

Not entirely new, though. The plan was to make a new game in the Splitgate universe built in Unreal Engine 5, and the intent seemed to be to move beyond the perceived boundaries of its debut game: 1047 Games founder Ian Proulx said at the time that the studio was "trying not to be 'Halo meets Portal'," adding that developers "want to go make our own thing. Give us a blank slate and let me show you what we can do."

It seems that the team is ready to do just that. A message posted earlier today on the Splitgate Twitter feed features an animated of a very Splitgate-looking suit of armor, along with the message, "In three days... you're mine."

In three days...You're mine. 👊 pic.twitter.com/w2rKHxeXZLJuly 15, 2024

Over on the Splitgate website, meanwhile, is a countdown that's set to hit zero at (if my math is correct) 9 am ET on July 18.

It's reasonable to assume that Splitgate 2—or perhaps a more cleverly-named sequel—is in the offing, but at this point 1047 hasn't revealed (or even teased) anything further. Whatever it is, the reaction to the tease on Twitter and Reddit are enthusiastically positive, to put it gently: There's clearly an appetite for more Splitgate. I've reached out to the studio to see if it has anything more to share, which is probably unlikely, but hey—three days isn't too much of a wait, right?