The prophecy is fulfilled: Overwatch 2 just announced one of its best collabs with My Hero Academia, which means we get a Juno x Uraraka skin

Overwatch 2 has had some really great collaborations with various franchises over the last year. There's been One Punch Man, LeSserafim, and the recent World of Warcraft crossover, but the latest announcement at the Tokyo Game Show may be my favourite one yet.

We're getting a My Hero Academia collaboration, which'll give new skins to Reinhardt, Kiriko, Tracer, Reaper, and my girl Juno, who'll transform into All Might, Himiko, Deku, Shigaraki, and Uraraka. You'll be able to get your hands on these skins on October 17.

Sometimes, these collaborations can feel forced, and you have to do quite a bit of imagining to join the threads between Overwatch characters and their chosen cosplay. The Cowboy Bebop collab, which was still sick, didn't work quite as well with the heroes chosen—Cassidy's new hair alone was enough to put me off the crossover event. But this time, I think the skins really work well. It's clear a lot of thought has gone into picking the best heroes for the job.

Everyone looks great, but the standout for me has to be Juno's Uraraka skin. This new hero was only just released at the beginning of the current season, so she doesn't have any other skins except from four recolours at the moment, which is a shame because Juno is also my new favourite hero. So, it's great to see this skin added to her roster.

But this crossover also works because of how similar Juno and Uraraka are. They are so similar, in fact, that some of the fanbase has been begging for this collaboration ever since Juno was released. Players had been commissioning artists to draw concept art for this skin. While the Juno mains subreddit was full of players fawning over how cool an Uraraka skin for Juno would look: "[Uraraka skin] would fit Juno perfectly if they did a My Hero Academia collab," one player says. Both characters wear spacesuits, float around, and just give off general astronaut vibes, so it really is a match made in heaven.

New #Overwatch2 x My Hero Academia Collaboration Trailer 🏫Featuring five brand-new skins: Izuku Midoriya Tracer, Ochaco Uraraka Juno, All Might Reinhardt, Tomura Shigaraki Reaper, and Himoko Toga Kiriko.🌟 Go Plus Ultra on Oct 17! pic.twitter.com/sUyg76GK3LSeptember 26, 2024

The other skins also look great—it has to be said that Reaper's Shigaraki skin has no business being that cool. I will say that I was really hoping for a Mirko Sojourn skin or a Lady Nagant Widowmaker skin as well, but I won't push my luck, and maybe these will still be on the table if there's another collaboration with My Hero Academia.