Overwatch 2 gets a set of World of Warcraft 20th anniversary crossover skins

Overwatch 2 will get a series of four skins as a collaboration-crossover with developer Blizzard's World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary. The four skins cast Overwatch characters as similar-in-silhouette counterparts from across World of Warcraft's 20 year history.

The four skins are:

Reinhardt as The Lich King

Widowmaker as Sylvanas Windrunner

Torbjorn as Magni Bronzebeard

Zenyatta as Thrall

Adorably, the announcement trailer for the skins takes place on a ride that can only take place in the Overwatch universe's fictional Blizzardworld amusement park, which is also a level in the game.

It has been a weird year for Overwatch 2, with the long-running shooter doing better than you'd expect in some metrics and worse at others. A slightly contentious mid-season balance patch led into the release of Juno, a new spacetastic support hero that was received quite well. At the same time, Overwatch 2's pricing and the costs of skins continue to be a point of contention when weird bundles or promotions are announced.

The 20th anniversary of World of Warcraft, on the other hand, appears to be going swimmingly. Expansion The War Within earned an 80% in the PC Gamer Review, with reviewer Tyler Colp, who called it a "a huge step up for storytelling in the 20-year-old MMO."

WoW is gearing up for its own event, which is set to bring back classic dungeons like Blackrock Depths, the opening of Ahn'Qiraj event, and the return of the hands-down coolest armor that a Paladin ever wore in a modernized look for the Judgment set.