Team Fortress 2's summer update adds new maps, taunts, Unusual effects, and more 'security and stability improvements'

The 2024 Steam Summer Sale is over, and that clears the way for the next big seasonal event in Steam's lineup: The Team Fortress 2 2024 summer update.

Just like last year's TF2 summer update, this one is chock full o' stuff made not by Valve, but by the community: 10 new community maps (Embargo, Odyssey, Megaton, Cachoeira, Overgrown, Hadal, Applejack, Atom Smash, Canaveral, and Burghausen), 23 new "community-contributed items" in the Summer 2024 Cosmetic Case, four new community-created taunts, and 38 new community-made Unusual effects: 18 for hats and 20 for taunts.

Valve contributed to the effort too, of course. Somebody had to collect all this stuff together, ensure it complies with all requisite rules and regulations, and that it doesn't actually break the game in any meaningful way. Actually pushing the update live would be a job for someone at Valve, too.

And to give all credit where it's due, the update makes an impressive pile of bug fixes, updates, and "security and stability improvements." Valve didn't detail what exactly has been done on that front, but it comes just a few weeks after a "bot-demolishing banwave" that appeared to happen at least in part as a result of a "Save TF" fan campaign demanding that Valve fix the game. Valve has also adopted a take-no-prisoners approach to banned players: TF2 bans can be neither appealed nor removed, and Valve won't even tell people why they were given the boot.

That crackdown drove a surge in Team Fortress 2's concurrent player counts, and also helped turn around the game's user review situation. By early June, TF2's "recent reviews" rating—counting reviews posted over the past 30 days—were "overwhelmingly negative," but they now stand at "mixed," which, while not great, is still a marked improvement. The fan campaign that helped spark the action urged its supporters to "proceed with caution," saying it is "extremely grateful" for Valve's action but warning that "persistent and continuous upkeep" will be required to keep the game free of bots. They've got reason to be concerned: Valve also "saved Team Fortress 2" in 2022, but the bots came back.

The reaction to the summer update seems quite positive so far. There's still some expectation in the TF2 subreddit that bots will eventually creep back into the game, but an awful lot of people are just happy that ctf_2fort_invasion has been taken out of the Misc matchmaking category and put into CTF. We'll see how it goes.

The Team Fortress 2 summer 2024 event is set to run through September 15; the update will be applied automatically the next time you start the game. Full patch notes are below.

Summer 2024!

Featuring 10 new community maps: Embargo, Odyssey, Megaton, Cachoeira, Overgrown, Hadal, Applejack, Atom Smash, Canaveral, and Burghausen



Added the Summer 2024 Cosmetic Case

Contains 23 new community-contributed items

Added 4 new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store

Taunt: Taunt: Can It!

Taunt: Cremator's Condolences

Taunt: Straight Shooter Tutor

Taunt: Unleashed Rage

Added 38 new community-created Unusual effects

18 new effects for Unusual hats

20 new effects for Unusual taunts

All cosmetic and taunt cases will grant Summer 2024 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the Summer event. This does not include crates.



The Summer event runs through September 15th, 2024



General