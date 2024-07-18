Team Fortress 2's summer update adds new maps, taunts, Unusual effects, and more 'security and stability improvements'
The summer update is live now, and it's a big one.
The 2024 Steam Summer Sale is over, and that clears the way for the next big seasonal event in Steam's lineup: The Team Fortress 2 2024 summer update.
Just like last year's TF2 summer update, this one is chock full o' stuff made not by Valve, but by the community: 10 new community maps (Embargo, Odyssey, Megaton, Cachoeira, Overgrown, Hadal, Applejack, Atom Smash, Canaveral, and Burghausen), 23 new "community-contributed items" in the Summer 2024 Cosmetic Case, four new community-created taunts, and 38 new community-made Unusual effects: 18 for hats and 20 for taunts.
Valve contributed to the effort too, of course. Somebody had to collect all this stuff together, ensure it complies with all requisite rules and regulations, and that it doesn't actually break the game in any meaningful way. Actually pushing the update live would be a job for someone at Valve, too.
And to give all credit where it's due, the update makes an impressive pile of bug fixes, updates, and "security and stability improvements." Valve didn't detail what exactly has been done on that front, but it comes just a few weeks after a "bot-demolishing banwave" that appeared to happen at least in part as a result of a "Save TF" fan campaign demanding that Valve fix the game. Valve has also adopted a take-no-prisoners approach to banned players: TF2 bans can be neither appealed nor removed, and Valve won't even tell people why they were given the boot.
That crackdown drove a surge in Team Fortress 2's concurrent player counts, and also helped turn around the game's user review situation. By early June, TF2's "recent reviews" rating—counting reviews posted over the past 30 days—were "overwhelmingly negative," but they now stand at "mixed," which, while not great, is still a marked improvement. The fan campaign that helped spark the action urged its supporters to "proceed with caution," saying it is "extremely grateful" for Valve's action but warning that "persistent and continuous upkeep" will be required to keep the game free of bots. They've got reason to be concerned: Valve also "saved Team Fortress 2" in 2022, but the bots came back.
The reaction to the summer update seems quite positive so far. There's still some expectation in the TF2 subreddit that bots will eventually creep back into the game, but an awful lot of people are just happy that ctf_2fort_invasion has been taken out of the Misc matchmaking category and put into CTF. We'll see how it goes.
The Team Fortress 2 summer 2024 event is set to run through September 15; the update will be applied automatically the next time you start the game. Full patch notes are below.
Summer 2024!
- Featuring 10 new community maps: Embargo, Odyssey, Megaton, Cachoeira, Overgrown, Hadal, Applejack, Atom Smash, Canaveral, and Burghausen
- Added the Summer 2024 Cosmetic Case
- Contains 23 new community-contributed items
- Added 4 new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store
- Taunt: Taunt: Can It!
- Taunt: Cremator's Condolences
- Taunt: Straight Shooter Tutor
- Taunt: Unleashed Rage
- Added 38 new community-created Unusual effects
- 18 new effects for Unusual hats
- 20 new effects for Unusual taunts
- All cosmetic and taunt cases will grant Summer 2024 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the Summer event. This does not include crates.
- The Summer event runs through September 15th, 2024
General
- Security and stability improvements
- Fixed Workshop sv_cheats exploit
- Disallow aliasing any existing convars that are not movement commands
- Added language support for Spanish - Latin America
- Added ConVar "tf_hide_custom_decals" to allow clients to disable viewing custom decals on items
- Added "Hide Custom Decals" checkbox to the Advanced Options dialog in the Miscellaneous Options category
- Added missing 64-bit Steam binaries for the dedicated server
- Added missing 64-bit versions of HLMV and HLFaceposer
- Added a check to prevent the "autoteam" client command for custom game modes like VSH after the player has already joined a team
- Added missing menu_photos images for cp_powerhouse
- Added missing default string for Player Destruction mode
- Expanded VScript support
- Added mp_tournament_redteamname, mp_tournament_blueteamname, and tf_mvm_max_connected_players to the list of whitelisted ConVars
- Fixed vscript_convar_allowlist.cfg being overriden by being packed into a map
- BaseEntity: AcceptInput, IsAlive
- EconEntity: GetAttribute
- TFPlayer: GetCustomAttribute, StunPlayer
- TFBot: GetAllBotTags, SetMission, SetPrevMission, GetMission, GetPrevMission, HasMission, IsOnAnyMission, SetMissionTarget, GetMissionTarget, SetBehaviorFlag, ClearBehaviorFlag, IsBehaviorFlagSet, SetActionPoint, GetActionPoint
- Moved some of the Christmas maps to the normal rotation
- Moved ctf_2fort_invasion out of the Misc matchmaking category and into CTF
- Moved koth_probed out of the Misc matchmaking category and into KOTH
- Fixed Incinerator killstreak effect not scaling properly when viewed from a distance (community fix from SirDapper and CheesyPuff)
- Fixed Gunslinger punch combo not being lag compensated (community fix from Marxvee)
- Fixed third-person reload animation speeds not matching first-person speeds when using custom attributes (community fix from Marxvee)
- Fixed CTF HUD being visible when no flags are present (Community fix from fellen)
- Fixed broken LOD1 model for The B.A.S.E. Jumper backpack while deployed (community fix from Piogre)
- Fixed cosmetic items that use per-class bodygroups not using the correct bodygroup in the Loadout panel
- Fixed dropped weapons with custom decals not showing the correct decals
- Fixed some unusual effects using the wrong orientation for The Head Hedge
- Fixed Halloween transmutations being completed outside of the Halloween event
- Fixed incorrect BLU material for the CLTF2 bronze medal
- Fixed missing Spy audio when using the Taunt: Kazotsky Kick
- Fixed missing sound for the Taunt: The Skating Scorcher
- Fixed the Neon Annihilator not getting crit-attacks when hitting players covered with gas
- Fixed some clipping issues for the Mad Lad when using lod1 and lod2
- Fixed missing polygons for the Stunt Suit when using the Roadworker style
- Fixed seeing the wrong image in the Steam inventory for the Operation Firmware Frenzy Star of the Company 2023 medal
- Fixed not being able to equip the Master's Yellow Belt and the Hillbilly Speed Bump at the same time
- Fixed console warning about unknown command 'eureka_teleport'
- Fixed Vaccinator heal sound continuing to play after Medic's death
- Fixed a problem with the Tiny Timber not displaying paint after being painted
- Updated zi_intro.webm media file
- Updated the description of the Buffalo Steak Sandvich to display the increased damage vulnerability while active
- Updated the Eldritch Horror and Deep-sea Devourer Unusual taunt effects to fix incorrect spawn locations
- Updated the materials for Your Eternal Reward to fix incorrect lighting under certain conditions (community fix from Lindon)
- Updated the material for The Buff Banner to add phong mask and missing material parameters (community fix from Lindon)
- Updated the material for The Law to fix an issue when the hat has been painted
- Updated the equip_region for the Cleaner's Cap
- Updated/Added some tournament medals
- Updated ctf_turbine_winter, plr_hacksaw, and pl_phoenix to fix localization issues
- Updated ctf_doublecross
- Fixed an incorrect team-colored material in the BLU base
- Updated cp_brew
- Fixed truck textures outside of BLU spawn
- Fixed a few bumps in the road
- Updated pd_selbyen
- Fixed an exploit that would allow Engineer to trap players using a teleporter behind a door
- Minor detailing changes
- Updated pl_hoodoo_final
- Added func_noclip to BLU spawn in the third stage
- Updated pl_corruption
- Fixed handrail collision near the last point
- Fixed lamp near BLU spawn
- Fixed missing string for last point
- Updated plr_hacksaw_event
- Fixed broken areaportals
- Updated pl_enclosure_final
- [Stage 1] - Moved A point within the gate building
- [Stage 1] - Added stairs for access to the balcony overlooking the final point area
- [Stage 1] - Added more cover along the initial aviary area
- [Stage 1] - Removed the catwalk connecting the wooden tower with the oneway door and the balcony area
- [Stage 1] - Tweaked the layout of the tunnel section
- [Stage 1] - Wooden tower is now connected to a new catwalk inside of the gate building
- [Stage 1] - Reworked RED spawn so it now has two exit doors
- [Stage 2] - RED now has a 2nd spawn exit leading outside along the water to where the airboats are parked
- [Stage 2] - Airboats and their dock are now accessible
- [Stage 2] - Removed the elevated platform RED had within the building, replaced with a tall piece of cover instead
- [Stage 3] - Added a wall and extra stairs on the right side leading up to the catwalk around the raptor pit
- [Stage 3] - Added a large cliff narrowing the whole area on the left side of the raptor pit
- [Stage 3] - Added an extra entryway on the left side of the final point building and a dropdown to floor level within
- [Stage 3] - Added a jumping class vent from next to B point area into the upstairs area of the final point building
- [All Stages] - Allowed building inside initial BLU spawns
- [All Stages] - Visual improvements to a lot of places, a few new assets
- Updated pl_cashworks
- Area 1 / Loading Dock
- BLU Spawn 1:
- Solved several clipping issues at doors and stairs
- Mitigated line of sight into spawn room
- Added alternative exit from spawn room to the right
- RED Spawn 1:
- Reworked to have two exits
- Area Changes:
- Changed terrain around bridge to be easier to maneuver and to prevent getting stuck
- Changed munition pack at building 01 to large
- Possible spots beneath bridge for teleporter-traps eliminated
- Shuffled some big rocks to block off Sniper lanes
- Cut center building Sniper lane, left alley visually blocked off from dock area
- Cut center building top Sniper lane, less easy to get a good view
- Changed out of bounds building left of BLU spawn, added spinning sawblade
- Opened up a third passage to allow for an additional flanking option for BLU and RED
- BLU Spawn 1:
- Area 2 / Serpentines
- RED Spawn 2:
- Reworked 2nd RED spawn entirely
- New spawn has two exits, locks and teleports after B is capped
- Area Changes:
- Balconies blocked off visually and physically
- Additional visual blocker at the top of the serpentines to allow for a more secure crossing
- Long tunnel leading through the RED building to a staircase at the foot of the hill
- Added deadly and moving sawblade for spicy danger, with sparks and fumes
- Closed off BLU balcony at the end of the hill
- Changed raised platform to be only accessible from RED side
- Reroutes:
- Deleted BLU gates at flanking route after B is capped
- Flanking route has an additional exit towards C, leading through BLU building
- BLU building interiors reworked and expanded
- Balcony-drop doesn't injure the player any more
- RED Spawn 2:
- Area 3 / Construction Site
- BLU Spawn 2:
- New stairway leading to balcony
- Wider exit from big building after CP3 capture
- Area Changes:
- Widened area at the generators and on the 2nd level
- Changed the direction of the drop-in to C, leading into the hydroelectric building
- Widened exit from BLU spawn into Area 3
- Area 4 / Vault
- Area Changes:
- Added gates opening at the gatehouse after CP3 is captured
- Alternative passageway through gatehouse while gates are closed pre CP3
- Rebuild bridge to be convex, obscuring a long Sniper lane
- Wonky bridge rewards with a branching access next to the vault building, allowing for BLU flanks
- Added gates opening at the gatehouse after CP3 is captured
- Global Changes
- Solved a ton of clipping
- Rebuilt and edited navmesh, with defined sentry and Sniper positions and varying gameplay
- Adjusted func_doors at spawn to span to every solid
- Changed clipping on cart, now jumpable
- Increased fog distance and lowered density
- Exchanged glass-textures from the green to the clear version
- Stairs and hanging bridge are now bullet-blocked for more predictable projectile bounces
