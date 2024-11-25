Stalker 2 unique weapons and where to find each

Scattered throughout Stalker 2’s open world, you'll find many, many weapons. Most are in rough condition and in need of repair, or come barebones with no attachments equipped. However, there are some unique weapons hidden throughout The Zone that are kitted out with several attachments that make them more effective in combat.

While these aren’t distinguished with any kind of rarity, you can recognise each by their unique name when you pick them up. Here, I'll run through every unique weapon I've found from across Stalker 2's different regions, with map images of The Zone so you know where to look. Keep in mind that most of these are unmarked on the world map.

Valik Lummox’s AKM-74S location

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: GSC Game World) (Image credit: GSC Game World)

Weapon type: AKM-74S assault rifle

AKM-74S assault rifle Region: Lesser Zone

Valik’s AKM-74S comes equipped with an extended magazine and a scope for longer range gunfights. It is one of the first unique weapons you come across in the game and can be found on the top of a water tower just to the north of Zalissya.

You'll discover this location and find the gun during the Warlock’s Debtor side mission, given to you by the barkeep in Zalissya. This is one of the first things you should do in Stalker 2 as well. Simply talk to him after arriving in the settlement to start the mission. Once at the water tower, climb to the top to pick up the gun.

Unknown Stalker’s AR416 location

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: GSC Game World) (Image credit: GSC Game World)

Weapon type: AR416 assault rifle

AR416 assault rifle Region: Lesser Zone

During The Poppy Field side mission in the Lesser Zone, you'll encounter a stalker, and if you give him the religious icon you retrieve, he'll gift you with this high-end rifle. Alternatively, you can kill him to get the rifle instead. You can also gift him the icon, get the gun, and then kill him to take the icon back to its owner.

Drowned location

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

Weapon type: AKM-74S assault rifle

AKM-74S assault rifle Region: Garbage

The Drowned assault rifle is one of the easiest weapons to miss in the game, especially if you don’t spot the quest it's related to. Once you reach the Slag Heap in Garbage, you can find a man by the entrance who has dropped his weapon.

Jump down to the river and pick it up; it’s sitting right in front of where he was standing. Return to him and say that you're keeping the weapon to retain it after the conversation. Overall, the weapon isn’t much different from a regular rifle. This man can disappear if you progress the story in Garbage to the point where you head towards Wild Island, but the weapon should still be there for you to grab.

Shah’s Mate location

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: GSC Game World) (Image credit: GSC Game World)

Weapon type: Viper-5 SMG

Viper-5 SMG Region: Garbage

Shah’s Mate is tucked away in the far north of Garbage in an unmarked tunnel and is one of the easiest weapons to grab early on. Once at the location above, look for a stash tucked underneath a crack in the wall about halfway down the tunnel; here you'll find this highly-customized weapon.

The SMG has an extended drum mag and is slightly more consistent than its non-customized form. You can also find this weapon during the main questline in Garbage.

Spitter location

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: GSC Game World) (Image credit: GSC Game World)

Weapon type: S-2 SMG

S-2 SMG Region: Garbage

During the A Big Score side mission you can get from The Slag Heap in Garbage, you can kill and loot Leva Borzoi when he tries to rob you. On his body you'll find the Spitter.

This is a fast-firing SMG that comes with a muzzle attachment and a stock already equipped, along with an improved grip.

Combatant location

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

Weapon type: AKM-74S assault rifle

AKM-74S assault rifle Region: Garbage

You can obtain the Combatant rifle by making one of the earliest main story choices you're presented with. During the Back to the Slag Heap main mission in Garbage, you will meet Col. Korshunov. He will reassemble an AK in front of you, and if you choose to give him the Unusual PDA you found in the previous mission, you will get to keep it. This choice has consequences for the game’s ending, though.

If you don’t give him the PDA and hand it to someone else, you will miss out on the gun. This is your one chance to obtain the weapon, which comes with slightly better accuracy and range compared to the regular version of its model.

Lynx location

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: GSC Game World) (Image credit: GSC Game World)

Weapon type: SVDM-2 sniper rifle

SVDM-2 sniper rifle Region: Wild Island

The Lynx is a high-powered sniper rifle that you can't actually miss, since it's given to you by Strider after completing the Hot On The Trail main mission in Wild Island.

Special location

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

Weapon type: AKM-74U assault rifle

AKM-74U assault rifle Region: Cordon

The next unique weapon is just called Special, which is a tad confusing when all these weapons are special. Either way, this gun is located in the ‘Cordon’ region of The Zone by the mill, north-east of the Rookie Village, which is towards the far south of the region.

Inside the mill, you will find Stets Leech. You can kill him for the gun or heal him and return later to find he has died anyway, and so grab the gun from his corpse. This rifle comes with a unique muzzle, stock, and a reflex sight already equipped onto it.

SOFMOD location

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

Weapon type: AR416 assault rifle

AR416 assault rifle Region: Zaton

Found in the far west of Zaton, this weapon is located in the Railway Maintenance Facility, in the building in the bottom right corner. You'll find it sitting on a box in the building’s main storage room.

The rifle comes equipped with a foregrip, silencer, extended barrel, and a sight, making it one of the most valuable weapons you can collect. After all, the description says it was built for all the challenges The Zone throws at you.

Clusterfuck location

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

Weapon type: AR416 assault rifle

AR416 assault rifle Region: Zaton

Describing situations you will often find yourself in within The Zone, Clusterfuck is located within the Sniper’s Nest during the Three Captains side mission. This side mission can be started from Sonya in Skadovsk within the Zaton region.

Visiting the Sniper’s Nest location is an optional objective during the mission, but be sure to head there if you want to get the weapon. Clusterfuck is a hybrid sniper/assault rifle that acts as a great long-range weapon thanks to its scope.

Decider location

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

Weapon type: Dnipro assault rifle

Dnipro assault rifle Region: Cement Factory

Found in the Cement Factory region, pick up the Uninvited Guests quest and find Mytryk’s gun, the Decider, by climbing down underground nearby. Upon picking it up, you can tell him you are keeping it for yourself.

You will have to repair it though, as its durability is poor. It also comes with a sight already equipped to it.

Deadeye location

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

Weapon type: Desert Eagle pistol

Desert Eagle pistol Region: Zaton

Deadeye is a military pistol equipped with an iron sight, easily obtainable as it's a given as a reward during the Ad Astra Per Aspara main mission.