Stalker 2 devs' 35-minute in-depth gameplay video and promise of an 'authentic' experience that'll kill you dead finally has me fully on board the hype train to The Zone

Stalker 2 was selected as the most wanted game by a panel of experts enlisted for the first-ever PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted in 2023. I was not one of those experts, but Stalker 2 is definitely at the top of my most-wanted games list too, and so I was very excited to finally get an extended look at the game in a new 35-minute mostly-gameplay video shared today by developer GSC Game World.

This is the most in-depth look we've had at Stalker 2 yet, covering everything from a broad overview of the sequel to specific aspects of development. Most importantly there's a near-complete runthrough of one of the game's missions: Accessing the abandoned base of Clear Sky, one of the game's factions.

It didn't really click with me right away, but as the mission walkthrough progressed I thought to myself, damn, that sure looks familiar—which as it turns out was a good call on my part, because the mission takes place in the Swamps, a location in Stalker: Clear Sky.

GSC Game World wants to ensure players get an "authentic" Stalker experience in the new game, and I'm happy to say that—as far as I can tell—that means two things: The freedom to explore the game world as you see fit, irrespective of the story, and that Stalker 2 won't be shy about kicking your ass if you get yourself in too deep.

"We didn't want to make the game easy for the player, because we believe that this would kill the grip of reality," Stalker 2 game director Ievgen Grygorovych says in the video. "If the player can easily make mistakes, cannot die, get the hit points regenerated... no, it's not a Stalker experience then."

It's not new for the series, or for FPS games in general, but level art lead Dzmitry Anoshka noted that there are no player levels in Stalker 2 either. Instead, "your progress is reflected in better knowledge of the environment [and] in faster reactions." This pleases me because, although it's been a long time, it reflects my memories of the original Stalker experience: Evolving organically from a terrified rookie in a dark tunnel wondering what the hell that noise was, to a terrified veteran in a dark tunnel with some idea of what the hell that noise was and an accompanying dread because I know that despite all the miles under my belt, there's a very good chance it's going to kill me.

"It is very similar to diving," cinematics team lead Ingwar Dovgoteles says, deploying a creepy and yet oddly appealing analogy. "The first metres are sunny and beautiful, and the Zone doesn't seem to be so scary. But the deeper we dive, the colder and darker it gets.

"We begin to hear how hard and loud our heart is beating. The submersion does not end. At some point we will realize that there is no way back. We are too deep. The only thing left is to continue diving in the cold darkness under extreme pressure. There are little chances to survive. The only hope for a miracle is deep down there in the abyss."