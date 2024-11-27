Post Malone is getting his own Hunt: Showdown season where he plays a cursed circus ringmaster

Post Malone's Murder Circus Teaser Trailer | #HuntPartner | Hunt: Showdown 1896 - YouTube Watch On

Last week, we all learned that Grammy-nominated songwriter Post Malone's favorite FPS is Hunt: Showdown 1896, telling Crytek in an interview that he's logged 400 hours in the extraction shooter since he discovered the game this year. Now we know what Malone and Crytek's new friendship was building to: a new season of Hunt called Post Malone's Murder Circus.

Despite the season being named after the star directly, the collaboration sounds a bit different than when Fortnite just placed John Cena on the map. Malone is playing a character in Hunt—the Deposed King, "lord of the circus and the human oddities who made up its twisted crew." The circus is making a stop in the Bayou and Gulch, and Crytek is calling this the biggest Hunt event to date.

Beyond the star power, the Murder Circus is bringing a new monster type to Hunt: the Ursa Mortis, "orphaned bear cubs turned unnatural beast." Crytek specifically did not refer to Ursa Mortis as a boss or wild target, so it seems likely this is a new type of mob enemy. That would also make it the first monster added to the mob pool in over three years.

In a brief teaser trailer, we get our first look at the Ursa Mortis, a multi-headed homunculus that I hope to never see this close up ever again:

(Image credit: Crytek)

The season will also bring new skins and weapon variants. No word on what those might be yet, but Crytek's weapon designs are getting increasingly difficult to predict. Sometimes variants are as simple as scopes on guns that didn't previously have them, and other times we get bludgeons strapped to stocks, complex reloading mechanisms, or a crossbow bolt that revives teammates.

Past Malone's Murder Circus is coming soon, but there's no firm date yet. With the game currently in a battle pass-less limbo since the last event wrapped up, a good bet would be early December.