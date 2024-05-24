Get 9 Nightdive remasters for just 20 bucks in the new Humble Bundle
The new collection includes Turok 3, Blood, Doom 64, Powerslave, and more.
If you're looking to do some retro-style videogame shooting this weekend, you might want to turn your attention to the new assembly of Nightdive games on Humble Bundle, a collection of nine nostalgia FPS games for just $20.
The Fully Loaded: Nightdive FPS Remasters bundle, as it's formally known, unfortunately does not include the recent System Shock and Star Wars: Dark Forces updates, but we can't pretend to be too surprised about that: Each of those games costs more that this entire bundle, after all.
Even so, there's a lot to like in this one, including:
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
- Rise of the Triad Ludicrous Edition
- Powerslave Exhumed
- Doom 64
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- Forsaken Remastered
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Turok
- Sin: Gold
There's also a coupon for 10% off Nightdive's latest, PO'ed: Definitive Edition, a remaster of the 3DO cult classic about an interstellar chef who battles hostile aliens with kitchen implements.
We've had some very positive experiences with a lot of the games in this bundle. Blood: Fresh Supply "feels more new than old," we said in 2019, while the previously N64-exclusive Turok 3 feels "like a true PC FPS." Powerslave Exhumed—"pretty bonkers by even '90s standards"—manages a big step forward from the original PC release by being based on the superior console version, and even though Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition sometimes feels overly dated thanks to its "goddamn nonsense," as PC Gamer contributor Nova Smith put it (a sentiment I generally agree with), its "cranked-to-11 mentality is still faithfully preserved in this remaster."
So it's a whole lot of shooting for not much money, and if you're not down with throwing a 20 at the whole thing you can opt for smaller bundles instead: Three other tiers are available, going as low as $5 for Blood, Turok, Sin, and the PO'ed discount.
As always, a portion of the price—adjustable as you see fit—goes to charity, in this case Active Minds, a non-profit organization that promotes mental health for young adults. The Nightdive Humble Bundle is up for grabs until June 12.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.