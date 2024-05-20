All Destiny 2 Zero Hour floor puzzle solutions
Save yourself some time in the vault with these floor patterns.
If you're trying to solve the Zero Hour floor puzzle in Destiny 2, chances are you're trying a legend run, but didn't realise that the combination changes depending on the difficulty and the elemental threat. For those that don't know, the new, or technically old, Zero Hour exotic mission has a section where you have to walk through a room full of tiles in a certain order—pick the wrong one and you're cooked, literally.
Usually, there's a diagram showing the route on a wall in the vault itself, but the lovely encounter designers over at Bungie decided to remove that for legend difficulty, meaning you have to use trial-and-error, or look at our cheeky solutions down below. Since you only have 20 minutes to complete legend Zero Hour, there's no time to waste figuring out floor patterns. This is especially true if you're trying to find the switches in the Outbreak Refined quest.
Luckily, there's a switch you can activate to turn off the floor once you get through, but either way, make sure to check what the daily threat on the mission is, and find your relevant Zero Hour floor puzzle solution in the sections below.
Arc threat floor puzzle combinations
Just in case you can't see the image of the floor pattern above, for normal difficulty the route is:
- Two tiles forward via the fourth tile from the left
- Three tiles left
- Three tiles forward
- Two tiles right
- One tile back
- Two tiles right
- Two tiles forward
And for legend the solution is:
- Two tiles forward via the leftmost tile
- Three tiles right
- Three tiles forward
- Three tiles left
- One tile forward
Void threat floor puzzle combinations
Same as above, without the image, the solution for normal is:
- Three tiles forward via the leftmost tile
- Two tiles right
- One tile back
- Two tiles right
- Three tiles forward
- Four tiles left
- One tile forward
And for legend difficulty:
- Five tiles forward via the leftmost tile
- Two tiles right
- Two tiles back
- Two tiles right
- Three tiles forward
Solar threat floor puzzle combinations
Finally, on solar threat, the floor pattern for normal is:
- Three tiles forward via the centre tile
- Two tiles left
- Two tiles forward
- Four tiles right
- One tile forward
And for legend:
- Two tiles forward via the leftmost tile
- One tile right
- One tile forward
- Three tiles right
- Two tiles forward
- Three tiles left
- One tile forward
If you want a visual guide of someone running through each of these, I recommend checking out Esoterrick's video which collates all six possible combos.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
