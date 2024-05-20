All Destiny 2 Zero Hour floor puzzle solutions

If you're trying to solve the Zero Hour floor puzzle in Destiny 2 , chances are you're trying a legend run, but didn't realise that the combination changes depending on the difficulty and the elemental threat. For those that don't know, the new, or technically old, Zero Hour exotic mission has a section where you have to walk through a room full of tiles in a certain order—pick the wrong one and you're cooked, literally.

Usually, there's a diagram showing the route on a wall in the vault itself, but the lovely encounter designers over at Bungie decided to remove that for legend difficulty, meaning you have to use trial-and-error, or look at our cheeky solutions down below. Since you only have 20 minutes to complete legend Zero Hour, there's no time to waste figuring out floor patterns. This is especially true if you're trying to find the switches in the Outbreak Refined quest.

Luckily, there's a switch you can activate to turn off the floor once you get through, but either way, make sure to check what the daily threat on the mission is, and find your relevant Zero Hour floor puzzle solution in the sections below.

Arc threat floor puzzle combinations

(Image credit: Bungie/Sean Martin)

Just in case you can't see the image of the floor pattern above, for normal difficulty the route is:

Two tiles forward via the fourth tile from the left

Three tiles left

Three tiles forward

Two tiles right

One tile back

Two tiles right

Two tiles forward

And for legend the solution is:

Two tiles forward via the leftmost tile

Three tiles right

Three tiles forward

Three tiles left

One tile forward

Void threat floor puzzle combinations

(Image credit: Bungie/Sean Martin)

Same as above, without the image, the solution for normal is:

Three tiles forward via the leftmost tile

Two tiles right

One tile back

Two tiles right

Three tiles forward

Four tiles left

One tile forward

And for legend difficulty:

Five tiles forward via the leftmost tile

Two tiles right

Two tiles back

Two tiles right

Three tiles forward

Solar threat floor puzzle combinations

(Image credit: Bungie/Sean Martin)

Finally, on solar threat, the floor pattern for normal is:

Three tiles forward via the centre tile

Two tiles left

Two tiles forward

Four tiles right

One tile forward

And for legend:

Two tiles forward via the leftmost tile

One tile right

One tile forward

Three tiles right

Two tiles forward

Three tiles left

One tile forward