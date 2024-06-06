Destiny 2 exotic class item: All perk combinations and when it unlocks

The exotic class item was one of the most talked about additions to Destiny 2 coming with The Final Shape, and now that the expansion is finally here, you'll soon be able to get your hands on it. While many thought the exotic class item would come from the Overthrow event, it's not actually available in the game just yet.

In the meantime, however, you can take a look at what perks make the class item stand out from other exotic armor pieces. The trademark feature for the class item is that it will have multiple perks from existing exotics, meaning that you can create some incredible builds that synergize abilities in new ways. Some of the available perks are even from other classes.

The catch is that you can only use them with Prismatic, so if you still need to unlock everything for your Prismatic subclass, now is the time! You may be thinking, “That sounds really strong”, but hey, Bungie is still adamant that Prismatic isn’t overpowered. Let's take a look at how we'll likely unlock the exotic class item, plus all the available perks it can roll.

When does the exotic class item unlock?

To quote Bungie: "The Exotic Class items will be part of a new activity that unlocks after the Raid World First, at the beginning of Week 2."

This means that the exotic class items will appear in-game on June 11 at weekly reset, after the first team completes the Salvation's Edge raid that launches on June 7. When a team wins the world first raid, as with previous expansions, something in the Pale Heart will change, giving everyone access to this mysterious new activity. We'll add more details about the precise process of claiming the exotic class item and getting multiple rolls when that launches.

Destiny 2 exotic class item perks: Titan

The Titan’s exotic class item, Stoicism, has the following perks available across two columns:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Column one Spirit of the Assassin Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. Spirit of Inmost Light Using an ability empowers the other two abilities, granting them improved energy regeneration. Spirit of the Ophidian Weapons ready very quickly. Spirit of Severance Powered melee or finisher final blows unleash a damaging explosion. Spirit of Hoarfrost Your barricade becomes a wall of stasis crystals that slows nearby targets when created. Spirit of The Eternal Warrior Gain a damage bonus for weapons matching your Super's element when your super ends. Spirit of the Abeyant Improves Drengr’s Lash. Drengr’s Lash projectiles track targets more aggressively and travel further. Spirit of the Bear Move faster while guarding with the Unbreakable shield. Damage blocked with unbreakable is converted to super energy.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Column two Spirit of the Star-Eater While your super energy is full, picking up an orb of power overcharges your super, granting it bonus damage. Spirit of Synthoceps Improved melee damage when you're surrounded. Spirit of Verity Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. Spirit of Contact Damaging a target with a powered melee causes all nearby enemies to suffer lightning strikes and become jolted. Spirit of Scars Final blows with weapons that have a damage type matching your super's element create a burst of healing around you that grants allies restoration. Spirit of the Horn Your barricade unleashes a blast of solar energy that scorches targets. Spirit of Alpha Lupi Generates a healing pulse when barricade is activated. Spirit of the Armamentarium Gain an additional grenade charge.

Destiny 2 exotic class item perks: Hunter

The Hunter’s class item is Essentialism and has access to these perks across two columns:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Column one Spirit of the Assassin Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. Spirit of the Inmost Light Using an ability empowers the other two abilities granting them improved energy regeneration. Spirit of the Ophidian Weapons ready very quickly. Spirit of the Dragon Using your class ability reloads all weapons and increases weapon handling speeds for a brief time. Spirit of Galanor Hits and final blows with your super will return super energy after it ends. Spirit of the Foetracer Damaging a powerful combatant or guardian with an ability grants you a temporary damage bonus for weapons matching that ability's element. Spirit of Caliban Powered melee final blows trigger an ignition. Spirit of Renewal Allies inside the Duskfield take reduced damage, and targets inside the area deal reduced damage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Column two Spirit of the Star-Eater While your super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your super, granting it bonus damage. Spirit of the Synthoceps Improved melee damage when you're surrounded. Spirit of Verity Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. Spirit of the Cyrtarachne Gain Woven Mail when you use your grenade. Spirit of the Gyrfalcon Your void weapons gain Volatile Rounds after you emerge from being invisible. Spirit of the Liar Dealing damage with a powered melee or being hit by a melee attack will allow you to follow up with an extremely powerful melee counterpunch. Spirit of the Wormhusk Dodging gives a small health and shield bump. Spirit of the Coyote Gain an additional class ability charge.

Destiny 2 exotic class item perks: Warlock

The Warlock’s Exotic class item, Solipsism, has these perks across two columns:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Column one Spirit of the Assassin Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. Spirit of Inmost Light Using an ability empowers the other two abilities, granting them improved energy regeneration. Spirit of the Ophidian Weapons ready very quickly. Spirit of the Stag Your rift provides damage reduction to allied guardians standing in it. Spirit of the Filaments Casting an empowering rift will grant you Devour. Spirit of the Necrotic Damaging combatants with your melee poisons them. Defeating a poisoned enemy spreads the condition. Spirit of Osmiomancy Your grenades recharge quicker on hits. The seeker spawned from Coldsnap grenades travels further. Spirit of Apotheeosis Temporarily gain greatly increased melee and grenade regen after your super ends.