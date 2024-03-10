Blast goblins in a cave in the demo for stylish, roguelike shooter Sulfur
"Delve deeper, find answers, make it end."
Upcoming indie shooter Sulfur has you taking roguelike shots at an ever-shifting labyrinth of beasties, goblins, ghouls, and baddies as a gun-toting priest with a talking amulet and a drive for revenge. It's a cool cel-shaded mix of old-school shooter and roguelike with a bit of platforming thrown in for good measure.
Sulfur's big twist is that it's not just a go-until-you-die Roguelike: It's secretly an extraction shooter as well: You want to abort each run just before you go dry on health and ammunition so that you can keep as much loot as possible to spend at the shops and fill your reserves between runs.
I wasn't entirely sure about that aspect until I tried the demo, which made me realize it's more compelling than I thought. Tucking away all those spare molotov cocktails meant something real pretty fast—just going into a new run with an "oh crap" button you saved from the run before feels good.
PC Gamer's Morgan Park as immediately sold on Sulfur after looking at it last year, and I'm pretty well intrigued after playing the demo. I especially liked the gun-tweaking aspect of finding oddball extended magazines, sights, and various bolt-ons for your guns that gave bonus effects. That and optimizing your guy by putting on a swimming fin and also a cool sneaker.
Sulfur is developed by Perfect Random and will release this year on Steam, which is also where you can try the demo.
Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.
