Where to find June's key in Atomfall

Trying to find June's key to open her lockbox in Atomfall takes a bit of exploration. June was the owner of the Little Tea Room, but since this isn't actually one of the marked locations in Wyndham Village, it's understandable you'd be left scratching your head about where to obtain it. Below I'll explain where exactly to find June's key.

I'll also go over what to do with the strange note contained within the lockbox and how it relates to the Little Tea Room lead, i.e. how you can follow this seemingly useless bit of paper to the loot cache at the end of the rainbow.

Atomfall June's key location

Image 1 of 3 You can find June's key in The Little Tea Room near the Wyndham Village green (Image credit: Rebellion) Look for the key by a skeleton on the first floor (Image credit: Rebellion) June's lockbox contains a cryptic message that directs you to a hidden cache by the boathouse (Image credit: Rebellion)

You can find June's key on the first floor of The Little Tea House in Wyndham Village, just to the east of the village green. The coordinates are 34.7E, 80.3N. The building itself is ruined and off-limits, so you'll have to hop in through the open window and climb the stairs to find a skeleton with the key on the top floor.

Now you can head back to the village hall and open June's Lockbox in the backroom. Sadly, this doesn't contain any loot, but simply a note called "June's Errands" that reads:

Errands: Visit the boathouse. Plant flowers beneath the nearby ruins. Stretches and an early night.

If you're wondering what the hell this means, it's actually a cryptic clue about a cache that June has buried in some ruins near the boathouse at coordinates 35.6E, 82.8N, in the northeast of Wyndham Village by the shore. Use the metal detector and dig it up to find June's Diary—giving a little more insight into who she was—and the Protocol's Secrets note, which marks a secret Protocol bunker in Skethermoor on your map. That's where you'll find your loot.