Where to find June's key in Atomfall

published

Crack open June's lockbox in the back of the village hall.

Atomfall June&#039;s key - Little Tea Room
(Image credit: Rebellion)

Trying to find June's key to open her lockbox in Atomfall takes a bit of exploration. June was the owner of the Little Tea Room, but since this isn't actually one of the marked locations in Wyndham Village, it's understandable you'd be left scratching your head about where to obtain it. Below I'll explain where exactly to find June's key.

I'll also go over what to do with the strange note contained within the lockbox and how it relates to the Little Tea Room lead, i.e. how you can follow this seemingly useless bit of paper to the loot cache at the end of the rainbow.

Atomfall June's key location

Image 1 of 3
Atomfall June's key - Standing outside The Little Tea Room
You can find June's key in The Little Tea Room near the Wyndham Village green(Image credit: Rebellion)

You can find June's key on the first floor of The Little Tea House in Wyndham Village, just to the east of the village green. The coordinates are 34.7E, 80.3N. The building itself is ruined and off-limits, so you'll have to hop in through the open window and climb the stairs to find a skeleton with the key on the top floor.

Now you can head back to the village hall and open June's Lockbox in the backroom. Sadly, this doesn't contain any loot, but simply a note called "June's Errands" that reads:

  • Errands: Visit the boathouse. Plant flowers beneath the nearby ruins. Stretches and an early night.

If you're wondering what the hell this means, it's actually a cryptic clue about a cache that June has buried in some ruins near the boathouse at coordinates 35.6E, 82.8N, in the northeast of Wyndham Village by the shore. Use the metal detector and dig it up to find June's Diary—giving a little more insight into who she was—and the Protocol's Secrets note, which marks a secret Protocol bunker in Skethermoor on your map. That's where you'll find your loot.

Sean Martin
Sean Martin
Senior Guides Writer

Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.

