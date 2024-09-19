How to get more workforce in Frostpunk 2

Struggling with workforce in Frostpunk 2 ? This is an all new resource for the snowy survival city-builder and represents the percentage of your population that are ready and raring to do some mindless labour. Workforce is necessary for just about every building, but if you over-invest, you'll quickly find yourself with pressing resource needs but no more workers.

Luckily there are ways to increase your workforce and also minimise the requirements for buildings and districts across your city, letting you smartly spend your limited worker budget with more efficiency. So, here's how to get workforce in Frostpunk 2 and reduce workforce requirements.

How to increase workforce in Frostpunk 2

Image 1 of 4 You'll occasionally gain more population based on living conditions (Image credit: 11 Bit Studios) You can find more people in frostland or set up outposts that will boost population growth (Image credit: 11 Bit Studios) Well-placed hubs reduce the workforce requirement of adjacent districts (Image credit: 11 Bit Studios) Rallying factions can offer you extra workforce (Image credit: 11 Bit Studios)

Workforce is required to build pretty much anything in Frostpunk 2, whether it's a new district, a building to go in said district, or even to frostbreak more ground to access resources and building areas. It's a resource that's closely linked to population, but they aren't quite the same.

While population represents the number of people that live in your city, workforce is the percentage of the population that is mobilised to work, and as such there are ways to increase it: