Balatro's LocalThunk isn't 'trying to pull a Banksy', he just 'wanted to be left alone to make his game'

According to his publisher, LocalThunk’s anonymity is less about artsy obfuscation and more about minding his own business.

The jester from Balatro, portrayed in unsettling detail in real life, wears an uncanny smile and stares at the viewer.
(Image credit: LocalThunk)

Balatro may have started as a small hobby project, but several awards and millions of copies sold later, it’s easier to think of Balatro as the smash hit that now stars Geralt of Rivia and eats away the waking hours of anyone oblivious enough to fall under its spell. But developer LocalThunk never exactly craved the attention Balatro’s success has foisted on him, nor is his commitment to anonymity part of some performative bit.

In fact, publisher Playstack paints the game’s development as a pretty humble affair all the way from the start until now, though that isn’t particularly easy to maintain when your game has as many eyes on it as Balatro.

In an interview with PC Gamer, Playstack’s communications director Wout van Halderen said, "For LocalThunk himself, he’s already a person who doesn’t really like the spotlight, and now it’s a lot harder to deal with that kind of pressure. I think his choice to be anonymous from the beginning is helping him now in the long run."

Van Halderen said that didn’t stop onlookers from assuming it was all part of Balatro’s mischievous sensibilities, but he affirmed that it was just an earnest attempt to keep the limelight at bay: "I do think his anonymity became the story at some point, 'cause people thought he was trying to pull a Banksy and be, like, this anonymous developer, but that’s not why he did it. He just wanted to be left alone to make his game and live his life."

It remains something of a tightrope walk, as van Halderen pointed out that when you strike it big like Balatro did, "you have to chase some success," entertaining merchandising opportunities and big crossovers to capitalize on the moment. There’s no denying that such acclaim comes with perks, after all. As van Halderen put it, "Partnerships with platforms always become a little bit easier, because there is a benefit there for everybody to work with us… the emails get answered a little quicker."

Van Halderen said he was perfectly happy with LocalThunk’s choice to remain private, as he gets the normal sort of personal life that most people who create internationally beloved things don’t.

"He's a Canadian man. So if he goes to a party and people ask about the game, they probably mean the hockey game, because they don't connect him to his game at all," Van Halderen said. "Which is, I think, a luxury in today's social space."

Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

