LocalThunk had made hobby games in the past, but realized Balatro was something special when a friend revealed he had played it for '20, 30, or 40' hours
The most honest endorsement you can give to your friend's indie game.
In a recent Bloomberg interview with Balatro creator LocalThunk, the notably private, anonymous developer opened up a little bit about the roguelike card game's origins, including how he first realized he was on to something special with what had started as just another hobby project.
LocalThunk worked in IT before making Balatro, and was apparently a bit of a hobbyist developer, never releasing anything commercially or even publicly, but sharing games with friends and family to the tune of that devastatingly polite disinterest artists, writers, and other creative types are so familiar with; "Oh that's really nice, say whatever happened to going back to school?"
LocalThunk once again cited the Cantonese card game Big Two and the roguelike Luck Be a Landlord as major influences on Balatro, with development having begun at the end of 2021. Unlike LocalThunk's prior projects, his Balatro prototypes garnered a different response among playtesters. “I had a friend play, and he said, ‘Yeah, I really liked that game you sent over. I played it for 20, 30, or 40’—I can’t remember the number, but a lot of hours,” LocalThunk told Bloomberg. “I was thinking, ‘What on earth?’ There must be something here if he was playing it for that long.”
The rest, as they say, is history. LocalThunk continued to develop and iterate on Balatro while connecting with UK-based publisher, Playstack. The roguelite Poker-like is now a genuine phenomenon, and snagged both a 91% review score and 2024's overall game of the year award from us here at PC Gamer. In addition to maintaining his privacy, LocalThunk doesn't seem to have let the success change his life much, just quitting his IT job to work on gamedev full time and buying a house with his partner. As for what's next, LocalThunk continues to work on Balatro's big 1.1 update, and hasn't ruled out continuing to tinker on the game after that.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch.
Balatro 1.1 will include new jokers plus a revamp of a really confusing existing one
While you're waiting for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, try this free Steam demo of a roguelike kingdom-builder where your peasants won't work unless you're looking directly at them