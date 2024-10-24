Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release date and launch times

The air around me has the faint scent of gunpowder and Mountain Dew, so it must be time for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to come out. We're just hours away from the global launch of Black Ops 6, Treyarch's latest CoD that is once again co-developed by Raven Software. Raven took on the campaign and Treyarch is all over the multiplayer and zombies modes.

Side note: If you, like me, are wondering why there is no game called "Black Ops 5," that's because Activision has apparently decided to add a silent "5" to the title of 2020's Black Ops - Cold War. What a world.

Officially, Black Ops 6 comes out on October 25. That said, global launch times mean that, in many territories, it's actually coming out the night of October 24 (that's tonight). Check out the official system requirements to make sure your rig is ready for the ride—it probably is, considering how reasonable Call of Duty specs have been the last handful of years. Thanks, PS4/Xbox One backwards compatibility.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release times

In most territories, Black Ops 6 will launch at or after midnight on October 25. For a few territories in North America, it's out tonight on October 24. See the full list of times below so you know for sure what time it unlocks in your region:

October 24

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 pm (Los Angeles)

Central Standard Time: 10 pm (Mexico City)

October 25

Eastern Daylight Time: 12 am (New York City)

Brasilia Standard Time: 1 am (São Paulo)

British Summer Time: 5 am (London)

Central European Summer Time: 6 am (Paris, Stockholm)

Gulf Standard Time: 8 am (Dubai)

Korea Standard Time: 1 pm (Seoul)

Japan Standard Time: 1 pm (Tokyo)

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: 3 pm (Sydney)

Is there a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 preload?

Yes, and it's already begun. Preload opened on all platforms (Steam, Game Pass, Xbox, PS5, PS4) on October 21. Activision says Black Ops 6 totals at just over 100GB, so it's a smart idea to download early. Just know that in some cases, unpacking that download once the game's out can take a while too (just probably not as long as downloading it from scratch).