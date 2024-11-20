Free-to-play 'MOBA battle royale' game Supervive, one of the most popular recent Steam demos, is out now in early access

SUPERVIVE | Open Beta Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Supervive was the second most played Steam Next Fest demo back in October, beaten only by Delta Force, and now it's out on Steam in early access, attracting nearly 30,000 concurrent players at its peak so far today.

The free-to-play game is a genre mashup that its creators are calling "MOBA battle royale meets hero shooter"—think MOBA-style perspective and controls, but rather than marching down lanes you're dropping onto a battle royale map in two or four-player teams. There's a MOBA-style PvE aspect here as well, as aside from other players, you'll find minions and "Meteor Bosses" to fight on the map.

We came away from our first Supervive playtest feeling surprised by its depth, and during Next Fest, Harvey praised its Blizzard-style polish—the studio behind the game, called Theorycraft, was founded by former Riot and Blizzard developers, which is pretty unmissable once you see the Overwatch-like character designs.

Launching a new competitive multiplayer game has to be nerve-racking regardless of how experienced and confident you are—we've seen just how badly things can go this year—but the good response to Supervive's demo seems to have genuinely been telling. Positive user reviews are rolling in on Steam, and its Twitch viewership isn't bad either, with about 48,000 people watching at the time of writing.

Supervive's battle royale mode can currently be played in duos or four-player squads, but a solos version is also teased on the Steam page as a "special game mode event"—it isn't available at the outset as far as I can tell. Supervive also includes a 4v4 deathmatch mode and a practice mode right now.

Theorycraft plans to keep Supervive in early access for six months to a year.

"We plan on removing the Early Access label when we've polished our art, environment, and UI up to 'launch' quality, added more metagame progression, smoothed out any emergent gameplay issues, and acted on major community feedback along the way," the studio says on its Steam page.