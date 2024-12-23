Johnny Silverhand is coming to Fortnite and yup, he's got a suitcase nuke

Fortnite is ostensibly a battle royale game in which players fight within the confines of a slowly constricting circle until only one remains. But it's more notable as a theater for pop culture crossovers: Witness, in 2024 alone, the inclusion of Lady Gaga, the Cybertruck, Kamala Harris, Skibidi Toilet, and in case you'd forgotten what time of year it is, Mariah Carey. There's no rhyme or reason to it that I can ascertain beyond "the kids like this, right?" (and money, of course) and so while I can't say it's not unexpected, I'm also not all that surprised that dead rockerboy-slash-terrorist Johnny Silverhand will soon join the fray.

"We're expecting some guests from Night City," Epic teased, and while no further details have been shared, it sure looks like both Johnny and V will be joining in on the fun.

We’re expecting some guests from Night City 🌆 pic.twitter.com/kNkV0AdZkXDecember 22, 2024

As noted by Eurogamer, Johnny's arrival in Fortnite will be Keanu Reeves' second appearance in the game, having previously turned up several years ago as noted dog lover John Wick. Wick is known for more than just his deep affection for canines, but I find it a little amusing that despite such a vast difference in characters—Wick an assassin of focus, commitment, and sheer will, Silverhand a degenerate faded musician—it's actually Johnny who has the real body count. Silverhand, as you may recall, set off a suitcase nuke inside Arasaka Towers in 2023, instantly killing more than 12,000 people and leading to another 750,000 deaths in the months that followed.

I'm guessing that statistic won't come up in the context of Fortnite, but it would be extremely funny if the game's current season ended with Johnny vaporizing Seaport City. That's probably not going to happen either but I dare to dream.

On the other hand, Fortnite leaker HypeX shared images of the Cyberpunk 2077 cosmetics coming to Fortnite, and included among them is what is 100% a nuclear warhead stuffed inside a gym bag. Make of that what you will.

(Image credit: HypeX (Twitter))

Epic hasn't said when Johnny and V will appear in Fortnite, but I would expect it to happen very soon.