Baldur's Gate 3's latest patch is not the final update, Larian says: 'The chefs must cook'

Baldur's Gate's big patch 7 went live yesterday, adding a slew of new content, improvements, and built-in mod support. But that's not the end of the story, as Larian says it still has more to come.

We called patch 7 the "final major update" for Baldur's Gate 3, a description largely inspired by Larian's own words in the patch notes. "We’ve still got a few more patches up our sleeve for Baldur’s Gate 3—which will include both crossplay and photo mode, alongside other fixes and updates," Larian wrote. "But eventually all stories must come to an end.

"As Swen said during last week’s PAX West panel in Seattle—our final live panel for Baldur’s Gate 3—it’s time for the team to go back to our cave and hang the armour on the wall while we focus on bringing you our next project."

But shortly after the story went live, Larian clarified that it's not fully finished with the game just yet.

Okay, a pensive pingu isn't the clearest clarification ever, but Larian quickly clarified the clarification with a short followup message: "Patch 7 is not our final update. Crossplay is still being worked on!"

Larian publishing chief Michael Douse also weighed in, tweeting, "Good news kids it's not the final update."

"We ain’t gonna talk about what’s coming for the game because it puts undue pressure on the devs," Douse wrote, "but there are things we’ve said we’ll do that are still coming, and the chefs must cook."

Larian communications director Luke Karmali emphasized the "not talking about it" angle in his own tweet, and was also apparently ready to throw hands over the whole thing.

It’s ok Luke put the knife downSeptember 6, 2024

(For the record, I don't think Luke was actually prepared to do violence over this, but I do enjoy the mental image of him packing a blade and hopping a plane for PC Gamer HQ like a character from Kill Bill.)

Despite that reluctance to talk, we know of at least a few things that are in the oven, because, well, Larian already said so: Crossplay, a photo mode, and those "other fixes and updates" mentioned in the most recent patch notes. Does that count as "major?" Being able to go adventuring with your console pals is a pretty big deal, and there's a lot of potential to do fun things with photos, but compared to meaningful gameplay updates like the new endings we got in patch 7—some of them apparently pretty wrenching—I would have to say "no."

Perhaps Larian disagrees (put the knife down, Luke), or maybe there are bigger things in store than we realize. Tales of the Sword Coast 2, anyone? No, probably not, but at this point, with all Larian has plowed into Baldur's Gate 3 since its release more than a year ago, I'm not discounting anything.

Speaking of discounts, Larian currently has every RPG it ever made on sale on Steam, meaning you can snag everything from Divine Divinity to Divinity: Original Sin 2 for just over 30 bucks. Trust me, that's a deal.