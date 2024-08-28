Baldur's Gate 3 YouTuber uncovers 15 minutes of fully voiced 'impossible' content, and it turns out Karlach's 4th-wall break is far from the game's only hidden scene

Uncovering "IMPOSSIBLE" Content Cut From BG3 - YouTube Watch On

There is no end to Baldur's Gate 3. I'm convinced of it. Trillions of years from now, when the universe has entered its dark age and all trace of light and heat has left it, the last event that will happen is someone making a Reddit post about how, if you repeat some ludicrously precise series of inputs, you can get Astarion to recite the entire John Galt speech or something.

Hey, it might be in there. But if it is, it's likely hidden behind an "IMPOSSIBLE" flag. Turns out, there are numerous forbidden scenes cut out of BG3—like Karlach's notorious fourth-wall break—that are dummied out of the final product by a flag in the game's files that literally marks them as impossible. Never to be seen, only speculated at.

Or not. Actually, it turns out that making the impossible possible is just a matter of flipping that flag to "true." You can see the revolution in action in a recent video from YouTuber SlimX, showing off various fully voiced scenes that Larian never intended to see the light of day.

It's a 15-minute video that features all sorts of unseen interactions, including reactions from Shadowheart when you remove her from the party that change depending on your approval, Minthara interrogating you about why you spared her life, and an excised end-scene that plays out in the video as if the entire party is getting together to bully Gale. Everyone speaks up to question why the twerpy wizard is moping about after the big bad has been defeated. It's about time someone asked.

My favourite are probably a few blissfully context-free lines from Gale in camp that SlimX shows off right at the end of the video. Where every other "impossible" scene features full lines with obvious context, Gale just has the lines "Mystra" and "The Weave," which he delivers with the stony solemnity of a court agent serving papers. It's like he's delivering his own character motivation bullet points.

Anyway, the video's well worth checking out if, like me, you're still endlessly amused by just how much of this game there is. With Baldur's Gate 3 patch 7 well underway, I suspect we're far from done discovering Larian's secrets.