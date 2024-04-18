Baldur's Gate 3 fans are discussing what coffee each character would order, and reckon Astarion would be demanding an 'iced venti oat milk latte with cold foam' topped with 2 pumps of hazelnut

Any player of DnD will know that role playing around camp sessions will, almost always, descend into some sort of shenanigans involving drinking. For example, recently I was in a session where the party's spore druid made tea and put one too many interesting fungi in the brew. Needless to say, there was not much venturing forth and initiative rolling in that session.

Fans of Baldur's Gate 3 have now taken this one step further, and begun discussing what each character in the game would order if you were to go for a cup of joe. And, well, the results are persuasive. Take a look at the table below for a quick overview of this bean-based madness.

(Image credit: Reddit user IHasLotsOfTreatos)

What do I think of the list? Pretty much spot-on I'd say. I can definitely see Lae'zel drinking a no-nonsense cup of black rocket fuel around the campfire while doing her best to not talk to anyone and look stoic. While you just know that Astarion would choose the fanciest, most complicated coffee on the menu. I can almost hear the smooth-talking vamp silky request '2 pumps hazelnut, 1 pump caramel' for his iced venti oat milk latte with cold foam. Once heard, it can't be unheard, am I right?

Elsewhere, I'd agree that Shadowheart is defo a black espresso gal, while I see Minthara sipping a Macchiato. Interestingly, here Jaheira, Halsin and Withers all opt to pass on coffee and choose a nice refreshing cup of tea instead. I'm not necessarily against that, but it does raise the question of what type of tea they'd choose. I'd put my money on Withers being an Early Grey type.

Chipping in with commentary, other Baldur's Gate 3 fans had plenty to say, including one confirming that they would "eat coffee beans with Minsc", while others stating that actually "Jaheria would bring her own coffee in a thermos", that "Karlach is a frappuccino gal", and that "Gale is the James Hoffman of Baldur's Gate". Funnily enough, I can see Gale as a barista.

Now that Larian Studios has confirmed it's done with Baldur's Gate and is heading off on a new journey of its own, I guess it is too late to get on the blower to Swen Vincke and ask for a coffee with crew update, but that doesn't mean the super talented BG3 mod community couldn't do it. Guys, you know what the world needs.