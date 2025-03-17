We asked two parkour athletes to rate the realism of Assassin's Creed's acrobatics, and a surprising 'crime against parkour' might actually be one of the most realistic things they saw

News
By published

You won't be surprised to learn that the leap of faith is a little too Hollywood, though.

Parkour Experts vs Assassin's Creed: Could You Survive These Stunts? | Reality Check - YouTube Parkour Experts vs Assassin's Creed: Could You Survive These Stunts? | Reality Check - YouTube
Watch On

I think the Assassin's Creed games are how I first learned about parkour, which would probably be nails on a chalkboard to Toby Segar and Benj Cave, two actual parkour athletes with team Storror in the UK. We asked Toby and Benj to judge Assassin's Creed's take on the sport in the latest episode of our new video series, Reality Check.

The two clearly have an affinity for the series, but took it to task in the realism department. I was surprised to learn just how effective the games' hay bale-cushioned leaps of faith might be in real life⁠—up to eight stories with perfect execution, by Toby's reckoning⁠—but the iconic sky high jumps of Assassin's Creed would result in "a perfect assassin's outline in the floor underneath the actual cart."

Something I really appreciated were all the little details Toby and Benj caught that just never would have occurred to me to question, like how fast the upcoming Shadows' Naoe can sprint across a tightrope or, indeed, how Mirage's Basim can do a one-story landing onto a rope and not just bounce off or slip into the streets below.

The thing Toby deemed "a hate crime against parkour" might actually be one of the most realistic moves they observed, though. In a clip from Shadows' previews, they saw big guy samurai Yasuke clamber up a ledge by swinging his leg up and putting his weight on his knee to mantle it. This move, an "alpine knee," is apparently a parkour 101 no-no. Given the sensitive nature and biomechanics of your knee, you're just never supposed to put your weight onto it like that when practicing parkour.

But this actually fits really well with Yasuke, who's your less agile, brute force tank character in Shadows, as opposed to the more nimble Naoe. It makes sense that he'd be alpine knee-level bad at parkour, especially when he's clanking around in 40 or so pounds of lamellar armor⁠. Ubisoft's animators might have specifically selected the move to say "This guy's got a Dex score of eight at best."

Above the feasibility and physics of individual maneuvers, Benj pointed out that the biggest fictions in Assassin's Creed are probably the protagonists' iron endurance and flawless execution even after hours of rooftop antics, as well as their constant improvisation when real parkour is carefully planned ahead of time.

You can follow Toby, Benj and Storror on Instagram, while the team is also working on its own parkour sim of the same name, set to release in early access at the end of March on Steam. Meanwhile, you can follow PC Gamer on YouTube to catch future episodes of Reality Check, as well as our video reviews and other non text-based content of a PC gaming persuasion. Our previous episodes of Reality Check include a paleontologist's take on Monster Hunter monsters and a psychologist's assessment of drama in The Sims.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

TOPICS
Ted Litchfield
Associate Editor

Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Assassin’s Creed Shadows takes a run at improving parkour, as Ubisoft strives to make the system less 'like a gas pedal'
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows promo image
Assassin's Creed Shadows started with a single Ghost of Tsushima-like protagonist, but 'it's not representing what the samurai and shinobi are if it's the same character'
Image of Yasuke striking an enemy in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
I played 6 hours of Assassin's Creed Shadows, and folks, I think this one was worth the wait
Monster Hunter Wilds official art
Paleontologist says Monster Hunter's monsters are 'a little' realistic, but if a lizard swallowed something that big it would have to sleep for a month
A screenshot from the original Assassin&#039;s Creed game
Assassin's Creed: Shadows is just around the corner, so come and see the last 17 years of the series' PC graphics at max 4K settings
A peaceful hideout with a pond in Japan
The thing I'm most excited about in Assassin's Creed Shadows is my hideout: 'a little over one acre of fully customizable land' to build on, decorate, and fill with pettable baby deer
Latest in Games
assassin&#039;s creed shadow naoe
We asked two parkour athletes to rate the realism of Assassin's Creed's acrobatics, and a surprising 'crime against parkour' might actually be one of the most realistic things they saw
Mechs fight on the outside of a spaceship
MechWarrior 5: Clans is getting DLC with playable Elementals and a fight on the outside of a spaceship
Crying laughing emoji with disturbing realistic elements for REPO
REPO's first update will add a new map and a 'duck bucket' so we can finally give that pesky quacker a time out
Alligator skull with glowing eyes on human body and cords coming out sitting at piano with &quot;The Norwood Etudes&quot; ready to play
My new most anticipated RPG let me be a kleptomaniac gourmand set loose in a noir city on a quest to make 'the perfect sandwich'
Man facing camera
The Day Before studio reportedly sues Russian website for calling infamous disaster-game a 'scam'
Resident Evil Village - Lady Dimitrescu
'It really truly changed my life in every possible way': Lady Dimitrescu actor says her Resident Evil Village role was just as transformative for her as it was for roughly half the internet in 2021
Latest in News
assassin&#039;s creed shadow naoe
We asked two parkour athletes to rate the realism of Assassin's Creed's acrobatics, and a surprising 'crime against parkour' might actually be one of the most realistic things they saw
Mechs fight on the outside of a spaceship
MechWarrior 5: Clans is getting DLC with playable Elementals and a fight on the outside of a spaceship
Aloy - Horizon
'I feel worried about this art form:' Unsurprisingly, the real Aloy from Horizon isn't a fan of AI Aloy
Crying laughing emoji with disturbing realistic elements for REPO
REPO's first update will add a new map and a 'duck bucket' so we can finally give that pesky quacker a time out
Man facing camera
The Day Before studio reportedly sues Russian website for calling infamous disaster-game a 'scam'
Will Poulter holding a CD ROM
'What are most games about? Killing': Black Mirror Season 7 includes a follow-up to 2018 interactive film Bandersnatch
More about games
Mechs fight on the outside of a spaceship

MechWarrior 5: Clans is getting DLC with playable Elementals and a fight on the outside of a spaceship
Crying laughing emoji with disturbing realistic elements for REPO

REPO's first update will add a new map and a 'duck bucket' so we can finally give that pesky quacker a time out
midnight murder club

Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 17, 2025)
See more latest
Most Popular
Mechs fight on the outside of a spaceship
MechWarrior 5: Clans is getting DLC with playable Elementals and a fight on the outside of a spaceship
Aloy - Horizon
'I feel worried about this art form:' Unsurprisingly, the real Aloy from Horizon isn't a fan of AI Aloy
Crying laughing emoji with disturbing realistic elements for REPO
REPO's first update will add a new map and a 'duck bucket' so we can finally give that pesky quacker a time out
Wordle today being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, March 16
Man facing camera
The Day Before studio reportedly sues Russian website for calling infamous disaster-game a 'scam'
Battlefield 1
The best Battlefield game of the last decade is 95% off until Thursday
Fields of Mistria
The hottest farming sim since Stardew Valley just got its second major update, adding lava caves and pets you unlock by having a 'pet dream'
Grab the brilliant Doom 2016 for its lowest price ever
Dune Awakening
Dune Awakening's latest trailer offers a glimpse of its massive coriolis storms, which reshape swathes of the map each week for 'infinite exploration'
Wordle answers
Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, March 15