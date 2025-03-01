Paleontologist says Monster Hunter's monsters are 'a little' realistic, but if a lizard swallowed something that big it would have to sleep for a month
Paleontologist and monster expert Dr. Darren Naish takes a deep dive into the creatures of Monster Hunter, rating their biological plausibility and exploring their real-world inspirations.
Finding and fighting Monster Hunter Wilds' unnatural monsters are, naturally, the game's core appeal. But while you're breaking the bones and carving the hides of these mythical beings, have you ever wondered: would a Rathlos actually move like that? Does Anjanath's crazy bone structure actually have some basis in reality?
Our latest series, Reality Check, pairs games with credentialed experts to answer important questions like this. In our latest episode, it's paleontologist Dr. Darren Naish taking a look at previous Monster Hunter games, giving them a generously serious appraisal to deliver insights about real-world biology. Did dragons decend from a singular ancient myth? No, it turns out!
We hope you enjoy this episode of this new video venture from PC Gamer. Check out our previous episode on The Sims' psychology, and look forward to another video coming soon dissecting the ledge-hopping of Assassin's Creed with real-life parkour performers.
