The recent ultra-violent RoboCop FPS that lets you atomise the skulls of criminal scum is going for a fraction of full price

Of all the games made so far in Unreal Engine 5, the one I've had the most fun with in RoboCop: Rogue City, an unapologetically old-fashioned FPS that delivers some of the most intense, graphic combat seen in video games to date. This is combat that our reviewer of the game described as 'straight up murder' and that caused him to totally lose it when he went to punch a baddie for the first time and RoboCop's fist flew out 'with the force of a particle accelerator, instantly atomizing their skull.'

And, as someone who has played the game, I can concur that this sort of deadly beatdown is but a small sample of the violent retribution you can dispense as the famous lawman. Gunplay is visceral, loud and bloody, with RoboCop's Auto 9 machine pistol (as well as other firearms) popping heads and rending limbs with ease. Oh, and then there's the fact that you can just pick up enemies and throw them through walls, or grab CRT monitors or full-blown dumpsters and send them winging into your foes, crushing them brutally.

All of which is why, when I saw this large discount on RoboCop: Rogue City I felt compelled to bring it to wider attention. There's a lot of old-fashioned FPS fun on offer here for very little spend. The full details are below.

RoboCop: Rogue City: was $58.49 now $16.19 at cdkeys.com If you just want a good old-fashioned FPS, one that delivers great combat and engaging visuals, then RoboCop: Rogue City is well worth a look. It doesn't do much else than that, but boy does it do the violence well, and thanks to it being made in Unreal Engine 5, it looks great, too. It boasts 10,000 'Very Positive' reviews on Steam.

Being candid with you as someone who owns this game already, while RoboCop: Rogue City's combat is fantastic, other aspects of the game are a bit lacklustre. The plot aims for authentic cheesy '80s action movie fun, but often falls short, while the pacing of the game can feel off. When you're shooting stuff it's fantastic but, when you're not, say when you're pottering around the police headquarters in-between missions, chatting to colleagues (sometimes forcibly), or out on the town detecting crimes and dealing with them, sometimes it really can feel like you're moving at RoboCop's slow but steady pace.

But I think it is much easier to forgive these aspects of the game when it is discounted by 72%. Indeed, at the price the game is right now at CDKeys I would actually recommend it for any PC gamer who fancies some classic FPS action. I played through Rogue City alongside Baldur's Gate 3, and it was the perfect counterpoint game to that epic turn-based RPG. With RoboCop, I could dip in for 30 minutes, enjoy some thrilling FPS action, then put it down again easily. And, one look at the game on Steam confirms that my recommendation is not ill-placed, either, as right now Rogue City has 10,000 'Very Positive' reviews. This is clearly a game that has resonated with many in the PC gaming community.

Lastly, in terms of performance, my rig is now in late 2024 very much mid-tier in terms of components, with an RTX 3090Ti GPU working alongside an AMD Ryzen 7 5700X and 32GB of DDR4 RAM. But despite this, I can run RoboCop: Rogue City at a 4K resolution and 60fps with DLSS mode set to 'Quality', and then every other graphical option set to the highest it can go. As such, I'm very confident that despite the game's Unreal Engine 5 graphics, most PC gamers with a half-decent rig will be able to run this game well.

If you like the sound of that but would like a second take, then PC Gamer's RoboCop: Rogue City review has all the details you need.