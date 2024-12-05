The Legend of Baboo makes me feel just as warm and fuzzy as its heroic pup looks

RPG-inspired skill trees, a hopeful coming-of-age story, and a companion that looks almost more cloud than dog—The Legend of Baboo is exactly the type of thing that hits me where I'm weakest. During today's PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, the endearing adventure game about a boy and his dog announced that it's aiming for a 2025 release.

Doing the whole adult thing has made me both better and worse for wear, but I can never be quite so jaded by age that I turn my nose up at a kid and their dog. In The Legend of Baboo, you'll play as both the game's namesake, a pup named Baboo, and a young boy, Sepehr. Developer Permanent Way's new trailer does plenty to warn against the evils of growing up, too, as Sepehr's mother narrates the battle of good versus evil he and Baboo face ahead.

(Image credit: Permanent Way Game Co.)

She clearly trusts that big, fluffy boy with the safety of her own boy, and I can see why. Baboo and Sepehr are pretty inseparable. The trailer shows Sepher riding and climbing all over his best friend, and both heroes relying on each other to find safety amongst all the demons and nasty magic they face.

Baboo and Sepehr each have their own skill tree with offensive and defensive abilities. You can expand upon that further by defeating bosses, unlocking unique abilities tied to the encounters, and building the duo into something that suits you.

Honestly, I'm not the biggest hack-and-slash kind of gal, but I've got a Samoyed at home, and something this earnest is enough to at least get me interested. The bits of RPG-style systems and customizing Baboo with whatever ornaments and outfits the studio has in store are what I'm hoping will keep me going.

You can wishlist The Legend of Baboo on Steam now.