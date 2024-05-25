Here's a mystery game about salami starring a duck

Have you ever played beloved, award-winning mystery game Return of the Obra Dinn and thought "I enjoy this puzzle-mystery format but I wish it was actually very different?" If so, well, there's a game for you now. Duck Detective: The Secret Salami is a just-released casual mystery adventure about a world of animals, stolen lunches, and a somewhat down on his luck duck.

The developer calls it "Aggretsuko meets Return of the Obra Dinn" and I think that's pretty good for what they've got here, a cozy casual mystery game that has low stakes but a lot of humor. It's very character-focused, with your duckish protagonist interviewing suspects to figure out their motives and hidden secrets.

So, you know, get out there and figure out who stole all that salami.

The draw of Duck Detective is certainly that it has a full voice cast, and everyone in this thing has really committed to the animal bit. It's very much the kind of voice acting you find in those cartoons for upper-teens or new adults or whatever we're calling the genre of stuff enjoyed by 16-24 year olds nowadays.

Duck Detective is made by indie developer Happy Broccoli Games, who previously made silly school adventure Kraken Academy!!.

You can find Duck Detective: The Secret Salami on GOG and Steam for $10.