Yikes: a full build of Space Marine 2 has seemingly leaked online almost 2 full months before release

A roughly 70 gigabyte build of upcoming action game Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 was uploaded to a piracy website on Sunday, seemingly leaking what may be a complete version of the game nearly two months before launch.

According to a post on 4chan's /v/ message board (as noticed by Insider Gaming), the build dates to June 20, 2024. If accurate, it would essentially be the finished version of Space Marine 2—on July 9, publisher Focus Entertainment announced that the game had gone gold. PC Gamer can confirm that a file purporting to be a development build of Space Marine 2 is currently listed on a Russian torrent site, with videos taken from the build starting to appear on YouTube. The site indicates more than 500 people have already downloaded the leaked build.

The YouTube account posting video from the build hasn't exactly been circumspect; when someone in the comments asked where they got the game, they replied "can't say sorry these are at risk of being taken down but I'd be fucked if I said where" before then giving away the obvious source within the same sentence: "just look on a certain .ru site with magnet links you should know the one."

The leaked videos do indicate that the build is not quite complete—in the graphics settings menu, for example, there are placeholder assets where screenshots are meant to display the difference between various settings like tiers for anti-aliasing and lighting quality. With seven weeks to go before the planned September 9 launch, the leak may make it tough to avoid spoilers for Space Marine 2's campaign, which sees the return of ultramarine Captain Titus.

Space Marine 2 developer Saber Interactive recently decided to cancel a planned public beta test to focus on optimization ahead of launch, but it may now be spending some of that time scrambling to scrub the leak from the internet. We've reached out to publisher Focus Entertainment for comment and will update this story if we receive a reply.