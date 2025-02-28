Monster Hunter Wilds already has more than 30 mods, with 2,600 downloads between them

Modders are not missing a beat with Monster Hunter Wilds. At time of writing the game hasn't even unlocked yet for plebs like me who don't have pre-release access, and yet there are currently 33 mods on the Nexus Mods page and the number keeps going up.

The highlight so far is Kitty Big, a mod that makes your palico sidekick upsettingly large. Like, you're going to have to hunt twice as many monsters just to feed that thing. I don't want to think about the kitty litter situation.

Predictably there are also a number of nude mods, but there are also handy cheats like Infinite Consumables and Damage Adjuster, which notes in the description that it's "intended for solo play" and you shouldn't go making all your weapons deal more damage before you jump into public multiplayer. To be fair, you can also use that mod to make things harder for yourself if you want more of a challenge.

Finally, the Toggle HUD and DoF mod will let you take nicer screenshots without all that UI clutter getting in the way, whether or not you're also making use of the multiple nude mods that already exist. Honestly, you people. At least you could mod Thomas the Tank Engine in before all the horny stuff.