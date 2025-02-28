Monster Hunter Wilds already has more than 30 mods, with 2,600 downloads between them
It's not even out, technically.
Modders are not missing a beat with Monster Hunter Wilds. At time of writing the game hasn't even unlocked yet for plebs like me who don't have pre-release access, and yet there are currently 33 mods on the Nexus Mods page and the number keeps going up.
The highlight so far is Kitty Big, a mod that makes your palico sidekick upsettingly large. Like, you're going to have to hunt twice as many monsters just to feed that thing. I don't want to think about the kitty litter situation.
Predictably there are also a number of nude mods, but there are also handy cheats like Infinite Consumables and Damage Adjuster, which notes in the description that it's "intended for solo play" and you shouldn't go making all your weapons deal more damage before you jump into public multiplayer. To be fair, you can also use that mod to make things harder for yourself if you want more of a challenge.
Finally, the Toggle HUD and DoF mod will let you take nicer screenshots without all that UI clutter getting in the way, whether or not you're also making use of the multiple nude mods that already exist. Honestly, you people. At least you could mod Thomas the Tank Engine in before all the horny stuff.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
