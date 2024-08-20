'Mafia 4' officially revealed as Mafia: The Old Country, set in 1900s Sicily during the 'origins of the mafia'
Mafia's going back to the good (bad?) old days.
Gamescom Opening Night Live closed out with a "just one more thing..." reveal this year, and it turned out to be a big one: the first wholly new game in the Mafia series since 2016. It's set to release in 2025.
Mafia: The Old Country is "a thrilling story set in 1900s Sicily during the origins of the mafia, "said Nick Baynes, president of Take-Two-owned development studio Hangar 13. Baynes didn't get into the details, but said the Old Country is "going back to the roots of what fans love about the Mafia franchise, crafting a deep, linear narrative with that classic mob movie feeling."
Hangar 13 will be showing more of Mafia: The Old Country in December. For now there's not much more to go on, but the YouTube description for the trailer does suggest you'll "uncover the origins of organized crime" this time around. Could that mean becoming the first-ever crime family don?
"Fight to survive in this dangerous and unforgiving era, with action brought to life by the authentic realism and rich storytelling that the critically acclaimed Mafia series is known for," promises the trailer text. And we sure did love Mafia 2's Empire Bay.
Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.
When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).