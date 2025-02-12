Lost Soul Aside, a spectacle fighter where your dragon pal turns into a hoverboard, is coming out in May
"Chain lightning-fast combos, learn new abilities, and upgrade your weapons", sure, now tell me more about skater boi on a dragon.
The trailer for Lost Soul Aside shown at Sony's State of Play showcase really buries the lede. A girl dreams about an invasion of monsters, but you're the chosen one and official only hope, blah blah blah. Your best friend is a floating crystal dragon head who sounds like he's doing a Liam Neeson impersonation, and he says some stuff about your destiny. One minute in I was already stifling a yawn.
And only then did Captain Magic Dragon Friend transform into a pair of wings, a spiraling midair running track, and a goddamn hoverboard in quick succession.
Lost Soul Aside calls itself "a stylish single player action-adventure RPG" and looks kind of like a cross between the last two Final Fantasy games and Devil May Cry (it's got music by Devil May Cry 5 composer Cody Matthew Johnson too). There are combos and you get to fight both human-sized opponents and straight-up kaiju, but it's the traversal stuff that's piqued my interest. Yes, I want to be able to hoverboard even when I'm playing a guy who can grow wings.
Lost Soul Aside is being developed by Chinese studio Ultizero, who showed off 18 minutes of footage back in 2021 if you'd like to see more of how it plays. It's due out on May 30, and there's a Steam page where you can wishlist it now.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
