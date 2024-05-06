Looks like Space Marine 2 will continue the first game's grand tradition of PvP multiplayer

A video uploaded to YouTube by prdalien0 showing a flick-through of The Art and Making of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 seems to have confirmed Saber Interactive's sequel will have a PvP mode. A two-page spread shows the armor of Chaos Space Marines who will apparently be playable in the mode, from the chapters of the Death Guard, Black Legion, Iron Warriors, Night Lords, Alpha Legion, and World Eaters.

We've already seen a little of Space Marine 2's co-op campaign (which can also be played solo, with the two other marines controled by AI), but this leak is the first we've seen of a PvP mode. Notably, Relic's original Space Marine had a cracking online multiplayer scene, with a team-based mode where two squads of eight marines faced off against each other. There really was nothing like jetpacking out of the sky onto an opponent, chainsword revving in your hand.

That PvP mode included a progression system that let you unlock different classes—Tactical, Devastator, and Assault marines—as well as various weapon and armor customizations. A bunch of DLC with extra maps, armor sets and the like followed, though if you own Space Marine on Steam these days you'll have the anniversary edition, which includes all those extras as standard.

As announced at The Game Awards, Space Marine 2 is due out in September of this year after having been delayed out of 2023.