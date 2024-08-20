Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming in December, drops a big new trailer at Gamescom

Gamescom Date Reveal Trailer - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - YouTube Watch On

Bethesda dropped a new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at tonight's Opening Night Live showcase at Gamescom, revealing that the anticipated adventure romp will be out on December 9.

Narrated by Troy Baker, who portrays the famous Dr. Jones in the new game, the new trailer showcases the breadth of Indy's adventures in the new game.

"Mysterious artifacts, cunning villains, ancient discoveries, hard hitting action," Baker says in a voice I can only assume in his own. "It's a world of constant danger where you've got to think on your feet to stay alive. The great circle spans the entire globe, from snake filled jungle temples to scorpion riddled desert tombs. Stunning open areas to explore freely, full of secrets for you to discover."

As a renowned archaeologist, Indiana Jones has more tools at his disposal than just his whip and pistol: He'll also make use of a camera and a journal to track his discoveries and the details found in the world around him, which will be "key to solving the ancient puzzles that hold the secrets you're after."

We took a closer look at what MachineGames is doing with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in a new Gamescom preview: It's a very ambitious undertaking, but if all the pieces come together, PC Gamer editor in chief Phil Savage reckons "we could be looking at another classic."

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is available for pre-purchase now on Steam. Springing for the premium or collector's edition of the game will get you into it up to three days early, along with a digital art book, an outfit, and The Order of Giants story DLC.