Hi-Fi Rush devs brim with optimism after their near-closure experience, say they're building a place 'where people feel like the work is their baby, not just some task to be done'

Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks was part of a set of sweeping layoffs that shocked the industry earlier this year, least of all because the studio's last game, Hi-Fi Rush, was pretty much a success by most metrics, winning awards, a "breakout hit by all key measurements and expectations", according to Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg. Cue a parade of anything other than a straight answer.

Luckily Krafton, PUBG's publisher, came in at the last minute to snatch Tango from going the way of the dodo, acquiring the studio three months after its closure had been announced—not before half of its talent understandably went elsewhere, given they'd assumed the curtains had already been called.

Still, the studio's developers are putting on a brave face. Speaking to 4gamer (spotted and translated by Automaton), general manager Colin Mack, creative director John Johanas, and development director Kazuaki Egashira all had some optimistic words to share. For Egashira, nothing's changed about the studio's goal to take a stab at breakout IPs, whether they fly like Hi-Fi Rush or amble a little more, like Ghostwire: Tokyo:

"Tango Gameworks' goal is still IP creation. While the ability and thinking required to create something from nothing cannot be acquired overnight, we have the members with the know-how to do this and we want to expand," and expanding they are—with several positions on the studio's site still open for future projects.

Johanas adds that he wants Tango to "to be a studio where people feel like the work is their baby, not just some task to be done," with Mack chiming in to add that "we want to make unique and interesting games for everyone who has supported Tango GameWorks up until now, so please look forward to them."

As to whether or not the acquisition will impact how that goes, Johanas is confident they can hit the ground running: "A lot has happened this year, but Tango Gameworks itself hasn’t changed. Rest assured that the acquisition will have no effect on our future games."

Listen—I am rooting for Tango Gameworks to get back on its feet. Hi Fi Rush was my personal pick of 2023, and I wanna see more of this studio's passion make it to my monitor intact. I'm just not entirely sure "no effect" is accurate. Thinking your studio's been shut down for three months, losing half of your number, and then adjusting to a new acquisition is a lot to go through. The studio that made one of my favourite games of 2023 has been bisected, and I wouldn't hold it against anyone involved if the other half it stitches back on causes it to look a little different.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, that the optimism's there is a good sign. Tango is obliged, of course, to speak nicely of its new owners, but at the same time, Krafton's been saying the right words. Namely, that it didn't snag the studio to make a tidy sum, but to preserve and foster its creativity. Talk, though, is cheap—we'll see if Krafton walks the walk. I'll be looking forward to Tango's next game, anyway.