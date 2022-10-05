Games Workshop is giving away two custom Warhammer gaming PCs

Audio player loading…

Well, this is one way to score yourself an RTX 3080. Games Workshop is giving anyone subscribed to Warhammer+ (which costs £5/$US6/$AU10 per month and gives you access to Warhammer animations and hobby shows, a vault of old publications, free miniatures, and so on), whether new or existing subscribers, a chance to win one of two gaming PCs. One of them's in a case decorated with Total War: Warhammer 3 art to celebrate the open beta of Immortal Empires, while the other features the Grey Knights from Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters.

As well as a chance to win one of those, everyone subscribed by the end of the month will score the Ogre Kingdoms DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3 and a copy of hex-grid strategy game Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War. Those are being handed out as Steam keys on November 1.

While they may not have the RGB plasma cannon of that one PC case built to look like an Arkurian-pattern Stormblade tank, the two gaming PCs are decent under the hood, with RTX 3080 cards and 32GB of RAM. Here are the specs for both.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters custom PC

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ventus 3X graphics card

Intel Core i7 12700KF CPU

500GB SSD

1TB memory

32GB of RAM

Total War: Warhammer 3 custom PC

NZXT H510 Tempered Glass Case

Intel Core i9-12900K CPU

Gigabyte Z690 AORUS ELITE AX D5 Motherboard

32GB DDR5 RAM

Corsair Hydro H100x CPU Cooler

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB Graphics Card

1TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD

750 watt power supply

As well as subscribing by the end of October, to be eligible to win the Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters rig you also need to follow @ChaosGate (opens in new tab) on Twitter, and for a chance to win the Total War: Warhammer 3 PC, follow @TotalWar (opens in new tab) on Twitter. (You don't need to link your Warhammer+ account, they'll apparently check at a later date (opens in new tab).) The winners will be drawn on November 2. More details are available at the Warhammer Community site (opens in new tab).