Game of Thrones RPG screenshots tour Kingslanding

The second season of HBO's sumptuous TV retelling of George R. R. Martin's Song of Ice and Fire series is well and truly underway. Shots of Tyrion strolling the halls of power whistling nonchalantly have been topped only by Joffrey's latest slapping at the hands of his mother, the power hungry queen Cersei, and the sight of those grand halls is only making me more eager to explore them.

Cyanide's Game of Thrones RPG should let us do just that. The great city of Kingslanding will be one of the locations we'll get to explore, but will it capture the hustle and bustle of the city's streets, or the silent scheming of the library-quiet halls of that grand palace? By The Seven, I hope so. It would be such a shame to see such a great license go to waste. Here are some new screenshots, showing the streets of Kingslanding, and some suitably ostentatious Lannister armour.