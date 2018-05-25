Game critic TotalBiscuit dies at age 33

Gaming commentator and critic John Bain, aka TotalBiscuit, has died at age 33.

The announcement came from Bain's wife Genna, who tweeted a poem in remembrance today, on May 24. Bain was diagnosed with cancer in May 2014, and retired from posting videos in May of this year, writing that "conventional chemotherapy's effectiveness had been exhausted."

Rest in Peace my Dearest LoveJohn @Totalbiscuit BainJuly 8, 1984 - May 24, 2018 pic.twitter.com/hg9ytHsItJMay 24, 2018

Bain hosted the podcast World of Warcraft Radio from 2005 to 2010, before joining a Youtube network making videos on World of Warcraft. Bain was also a Starcraft II commentator and the sponsor and manager of pro team Axiom. He was best known for his Youtube channel TotalBiscuit, which grew into one of the most popular gaming channels on the platform with over two million subscribers thanks to his "WTF Is…?" videos on a variety of games, the Co-Optional podcast, and vlogs on a number of topics, including his battle with cancer.

"When I leave this world I want to leave something my family can use to help them earn," wrote Bain in his retirement announcement earlier this month, in which he said that he expected the Co-optional podcast be taken over by Genna after his death.

"It's been a privilege," he wrote, "thank you all for letting me into your life and do something so important as to have an impact on how you spend your hard-earned money."