Frontiers trailer heralds the exploration RPG's arrival on Greenlight

Frontiers is doing well for a game with a UI font that looks distinctly Papyrus-esque. Last year, its Kickstarter trekked past the original target, securing over $150,000 for the exploration-based RPG. Now comes the next stage in the development pilgrimage: passing through Greenlight . Hoping to capture the interest of wandering internet travellers, creator Lars Simkins has released a new trailer for the game.

The game appears to be that rarest of things: a significant and large open world that nevertheless demonstrates an achievable scope. Simkins has focused in on the elements of sandbox RPGs that most excite him, and is creating Frontiers as a way to fully evolve those inspirations. It's a game that not just includes exploration, but is about exploration.

As the Greenlight page explains, "Other games have touched on that elusive feeling, especially Elder Scrolls and early Fallout games, but as fun as they are and as much as I love hardcore RPG mechanics, I've always dreamt of a game that emphasized exploration above all else."

For more on Frontiers, check out my pre-Kickstarter interview with Simkins .