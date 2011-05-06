From Dust trailer goes lava mad

Formerly known as Project Dust, From Dust is one of the most enigmatic and exciting projects on the PC gaming horizon. The god game hopes to take up where Populous left off, with a remarkable engine that will let players dynamically mould the world using the elements. Destructoid have the latest dev diary, which shows off the art design decisions behind Dust's gorgeous, shimmering worlds. There's more footage of the world shaping technology in action on the official From Dust site .