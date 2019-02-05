GTA Online players get free GTA money for logging in each weekend this month

Call this a PSA: log in every weekend in February and you'll get a free GTA Online money drop of $250,000 into your bank account each time. This technically began last weekend, but hell, we have three weekends of February left and I don't want you to miss out—I'm actually setting this as a reminder for myself.

If you've participated in a free money promotion for GTA Online before, you probably know how it works by now. You log in one weekend, and you'll get paid the following weekend. The last payout of $250,000, then, should arrive in your bank account on the weekend of March 2nd. If you logged in last weekend, you'll be able to earn up to $1 million of GTA cash. If, like me, you forgot because you wasted two hours of your weekend watching Velvet Buzzsaw on Netflix, and the rest doing side activities in The Division, you can earn up to $750,000 free by logging in this weekend.

If you haven't tried GTA Online in a while, it might be worth checking out the new multiplayer modes added as part of Arena War. They're not all winners, but a whole new slice of GTA PvP focused on vehicle combat works pretty well, plus the Maze Bank Arena offers a nice change of scenery from Los Santos proper.

You might also want to put your money towards some of the ludicrous sci-fi weapons that were recently added to the game. I can't recommend the raygun enough:

In the next few weeks, Rockstar promises double cash on Gunrunning, Doomsday Heist content and Adversary modes, so keep that in mind if you're planning on spending more time with the game.