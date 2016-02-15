Free American Truck Simulator update adds a Kenworth, reduces fines

If you've ever wanted to haul logs down the hammer lane behind the wheel of a K-whopper long-nose, then you better get your ears on, good buddy, because I've got some news you're going to want to hear. American Truck Simulator developer SCS Software has released a free update that adds the legendary Kenworth W900 to the game, and dials back the penalties for doing bad things with it.

SCS said in the update announcement that there have been quite a number of complaints about the “large fines” imposed on players for breaking the various rules of the road. Hard-core digital truckers might appreciate that nod to realism, but the studio decided that “it's not really a good idea to intimidate people coming fresh to the game with crippling fines.” The update released today thus makes early-game fines “considerably lower,” and then raises them in concert with player level and, presumably, skill.

Speeding detection has been changed as well, and will now give digital drivers more time to avoid becoming bear bait. The “turn on red” feature has also been improved to ensure that you won't get busted for turning right on a red, as long as you signal properly (and, I suppose, don't cause an accident). Apparently this isn't something you're allowed to do in Europe.

Future updates will include more speed limit signs to better delineate speed zones, and changes to the AI and map tweaks aimed that will "limit the problems with being rammed by overly stupid AI cars.” Those changes will be put out as part of the next major update, and in the meantime SCS asked that players “please have patience with us.”

That's a big ten-four, we'll catch you on the flip-flop. (That's trucker lingo for "American Truck Simulator is actually quite good, and you should read our review to find out why.")