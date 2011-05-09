Free access to 8 Realms beta for 50,000 people

How would you like to try Jagex' new browser-based kingdom building game, 8 Realms for free? The game offers a persistent online world in which to grow a kingdom. You expand by trading and battling with neighbouring players, and by improving the culture of your cities. The first 50,000 people to enter the game using the code world below will be able to build wonders and crush their enemies for free using the special code word below.

All you have to do to play is head over to the 8 Realms site, create a Jagex account and enter the code word below into the beta key box. The key will grant access to the game to the first 50,000 people to use it. Here's today's code word.

AlexTheGreat

Keep your eyes on PCGamer.com, we'll be releasing the next code word tomorrow. Until then, go forth and conquer!