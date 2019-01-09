Fractal Design's Define R6 case is $50 off right now

Fractal Design's PC cases are well known for being gorgeous, and the minimalist mid-tower Define R6 is no exception. Right now you can get the white R6 case for $100 on Newegg, a $50 reduction from the usual price.

The Define R6 features sound-dampening steel panels, nine fan mounts, support for radiators up to 420mm, and a reversible front door with anodized aluminum. The top panel has your usual mix of USB ports and audio connectors, but there's also a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port. That's definitely a feature you don't see on many cases, and it can come in handy for charging phones or connecting Type-C accessories.

The entire interior of the case is modular, so you can swap brackets and other components around to fit. The Define R6 supports EATX boards up to 285 mm wide, PSUs up to 300 mm wide (190 mm with bottom fans installed), and enterprise 2.5" drives with up to 18mm height. You can buy it from the link below.

