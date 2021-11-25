All the Festival Playlist challenges in Forza Horizon 5 Series 1

Popular

There's plenty to do in Mexico after you've reached the fabled Hall of Fame.

Forza Horizon 5's seasonal challenges are just some of the activities that can keep you occupied in Mexico after you've finished everything there is to do in the base game. Forza Horizon 5 didn't really need to do much to reassert the series as the best arcade racing fun you can have on PC, but that didn't stop Playground Games from going just as hard on its post-launch activities as it did in 4.

That comes in the form of Forza Horizon 5's Festival Playlist, which returns from the previous game. It's a series of missions and challenges such as races, events, and PR stunts that can reward you things like Wheelspins, cosmetics, and even new Forza Horizon 5 cars. Vehicles like the Mercedes-AMG One, which you can unlock by getting 120 points across the first series.

The playlist is structured into Series—we're currently in the first, introductory one, 'Welcome to Mexico'. New activities refresh each Thursday at 10am ET (7am PT / 3pm GMT), and we know them all, and the rewards attached, up to the end of the first Series on December 9—after which a festive 'Holiday Special' Series will kick off in seasonal style. But back to Series 1: here are the challenges and rewards you can expect, as of November 25.

All Forza Horizon 5 seasonal challenges and rewards

Winter - Dry Season (November 25 - December 2)

ChallengeReward
Earn 22 pointsID Zerouno '18 legendary car
Earn 42 pointsSubaru 22B legendary car
Complete the Forzathon weekly challenge 'Reassuringly Familiar' in a 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S5 points and 8 Forzathon points
Complete 1 Horizon Arcade3 points
Complete The Trial (exclusive to Hall of Fame players)10 points and the Ferrari Dino legendary car
Complete 'Domination' Event Lab5 points and the 'Referee Whistle' Common Car Horn
Complete 'Black Friday Bonanza' Playground Game3 points and the 'Thumbs Up' common emote
Complete 'Calle Principal' speed trap2 points and a Wheelspin
Complete 'Pyramid of the Moon' speed zone2 points and a Wheelspin
Complete 'Canyon Run' Trailblazer2 points and a Wheelspin
Complete 'No Expense Spared' championship5 points and the Ford GT '05 epic car
Complete 'Midnight Battle' championship2 points and a Super Wheelspin
Complete 'The Real Deal' championship5 points and a Pagani Huayra BC legendary car
Complete Horizon Tour once3 points
Photograph any vehicle at night for the '#TwilightSaga' photo challenge2 points and the 'Clock Tower' rare car horn
Eliminate 2 opponents in a single session of The Eliminator for the 'Prepare for Elimination' open challenge while playing multiplayer2 points and 25,000 credits
Finish 30th or better while playing in the Eliminator2 points and 'Welcome to the Eliminator common Forza link
Friday daily challenge - earn 3 clean racing skills in Dirt Race1 point
Saturday daily challenge - earn 6 stars total from Trailblazers1 point
Sunday daily challenge - smash 20 solar panels in 30 seconds1 point
Monday daily challenge - win a street race in a modern supercar1 point
Tuesday daily challenge - win a drag race in a retro muscle car1 point
Wednesday daily challenge - buy 3 cars1 point

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Spring - Hot Season (December 2 - 9)

ChallengeReward
Earn 24 pointsRaesr TS '19 epic car
Earn 42 pointsToyota Trueno epic car
Complete the Forzathon weekly challenge 'New Benchmark in a 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista5 points and 80 Forzathon points
Complete one Horizon Arcade3 points
Complete The Trial (exclusive to Hall of Fame players)10 points and the #24 Ferrari P4 legendary car
Complete 'Party Time' playground game3 points and the Ford Fiesta epic car
Complete 'Los Jardines' danger sign2 points and a Wheelspin
Complete 'Avenida' speed trap2 points and a Wheelspin
Complete 'Orilla Del Rio' speed zone2 points and a Wheelspin
Complete the 'Drop it Like it's Hot' championship5 points and a Super Wheelspin
Complete 'Holidays are Comin'' championship5 points and the 'Jingle Bells' epic car horn
Complete 'High Noon' championship5 points and the Jaguar F-Tyle epic car
Complete Horizon Tour once3 points
Earn 10 stars from PR Stunts in any Mustang and then find the treasure for the 'Hold Your Horses' treasure hunt3 points and 50,000 credits
Photograph any vans & utility vehicle in Guanajanato for the '#ShoppingSpree' challenge2 points and the 'Special Delivery' common Forza link
Perform 5 ultimate drift skills in Horizon Open Drifting for the 'Getting Sideways' open challenge2 points and 25,000 credits
Finish 30th or better while playing in the Eliminator2 points and the 'La Cucaracha' epic car horn
Friday daily challenge - purchase 3 car mastery perks1 point
Saturday daily challenge - Earn 3 clean racing skills in a cross country race1 point
Sunday daily challenge - Earn 3 stars from any speed trap1 point
Monday daily challenge - beat round three of a Horizon Arcade event1 point
Tuesday daily challenge - drive above 150mph (241km/h) for 15 seconds in any car1 point
Wednesday daily challenge - earn 3 stars from any Drift Zone1 point
