All the Festival Playlist challenges in Forza Horizon 5 Series 1

Forza Horizon 5's seasonal challenges are just some of the activities that can keep you occupied in Mexico after you've finished everything there is to do in the base game. Forza Horizon 5 didn't really need to do much to reassert the series as the best arcade racing fun you can have on PC, but that didn't stop Playground Games from going just as hard on its post-launch activities as it did in 4.

That comes in the form of Forza Horizon 5's Festival Playlist, which returns from the previous game. It's a series of missions and challenges such as races, events, and PR stunts that can reward you things like Wheelspins, cosmetics, and even new Forza Horizon 5 cars. Vehicles like the Mercedes-AMG One, which you can unlock by getting 120 points across the first series.

The playlist is structured into Series—we're currently in the first, introductory one, 'Welcome to Mexico'. New activities refresh each Thursday at 10am ET (7am PT / 3pm GMT), and we know them all, and the rewards attached, up to the end of the first Series on December 9—after which a festive 'Holiday Special' Series will kick off in seasonal style. But back to Series 1: here are the challenges and rewards you can expect, as of November 25.

All Forza Horizon 5 seasonal challenges and rewards

Winter - Dry Season (November 25 - December 2)

Challenge Reward Earn 22 points ID Zerouno '18 legendary car Earn 42 points Subaru 22B legendary car Complete the Forzathon weekly challenge 'Reassuringly Familiar' in a 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S 5 points and 8 Forzathon points Complete 1 Horizon Arcade 3 points Complete The Trial (exclusive to Hall of Fame players) 10 points and the Ferrari Dino legendary car Complete 'Domination' Event Lab 5 points and the 'Referee Whistle' Common Car Horn Complete 'Black Friday Bonanza' Playground Game 3 points and the 'Thumbs Up' common emote Complete 'Calle Principal' speed trap 2 points and a Wheelspin Complete 'Pyramid of the Moon' speed zone 2 points and a Wheelspin Complete 'Canyon Run' Trailblazer 2 points and a Wheelspin Complete 'No Expense Spared' championship 5 points and the Ford GT '05 epic car Complete 'Midnight Battle' championship 2 points and a Super Wheelspin Complete 'The Real Deal' championship 5 points and a Pagani Huayra BC legendary car Complete Horizon Tour once 3 points Photograph any vehicle at night for the '#TwilightSaga' photo challenge 2 points and the 'Clock Tower' rare car horn Eliminate 2 opponents in a single session of The Eliminator for the 'Prepare for Elimination' open challenge while playing multiplayer 2 points and 25,000 credits Finish 30th or better while playing in the Eliminator 2 points and 'Welcome to the Eliminator common Forza link Friday daily challenge - earn 3 clean racing skills in Dirt Race 1 point Saturday daily challenge - earn 6 stars total from Trailblazers 1 point Sunday daily challenge - smash 20 solar panels in 30 seconds 1 point Monday daily challenge - win a street race in a modern supercar 1 point Tuesday daily challenge - win a drag race in a retro muscle car 1 point Wednesday daily challenge - buy 3 cars 1 point

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Spring - Hot Season (December 2 - 9)